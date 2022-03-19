Brahman heifers to $42,000 at Rocky All Stars sale

Strong demand for quality heifers was evident at the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female sale on Saturday, where a Stockman red heifer sold for a sale record $42,000.

A total of 68 females were offered by 12 vendors, achieving a clearance rate of 100 per cent and combined sale average of $10,988.

Figures were up on last year's sale result, which averaged $7422.and only 98pc cleared.

A breakdown of the catalogue saw 43 red heifers sold to average $10,988, while the grey section of the draft saw 25 heifers sell to average $10,600.



Elders Stud Stock's Mark Scholes, vendor Sue Hammer, Annavale Brahmans, Charters Towers, and buyer Scott Angel, Glengarry Brahmans , Kunwarara, with top grey female Annavale Rafter 1229 (PS), who sold for $40,000.

An equal partnership between the Scott family at Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville and the Brownson family of Burdekin Brahmans, won the bidding war for the sale record breaking red heifer, Stockman Indianna 489 (AI) (PP).

The 14-month-old unjoined, polled scurred heifer is the daughter of Banana Station Manly and out of Stockman Indianna (PS).

Annavale Rafter 1229 (PS) was well sought after in the ring at the Central Livestock Exchange in Gracemere on Saturday.

The grey section of the sale saw top money of $40,000, with Scott Angel of Glengarry Brahmans , Kunwarara, securing 19-month-old Annavale Rafter 1229 (PS), offered by Peter and Sue Hamme of Annavale Brahmans, Charters Towers.



She is the sought after daughter of Cambil Rafter 4892 (PS) and dam Glengarry Miss Hannibal 2873 (H).

Two embryo packages sold to average $337.50 per embryo and gross $13,500.

Attracting the top price was a flush from Lanes Creek Sir Senator 1689 (AI) (PS) which sold for $2500.

Lanes Creek Sir Senator (PS) is the sire of the $140,000 Palmvale Odyssey (PP).

Many foundation and repeat clients were in attendance on the day, along with some new buyers.

An opportunity to bulk buy

Bulk buying honours on the day went to four operations.

Apel and Co at Gin Gin, purchased four females to average of $8500.

Far North Queensland grazier Brian Harriman of Reedybrook B Brahman Stud, Maalan, purchased four females for an average of $15,875.

Pat Sharpe ofSharpeBrahmans, Taroom, also purchased four females for an average of $8000.

WTW Brahmans stud at Ammaroo Station, secured four females for an average of $6500.

Selling agent: Elders



