Light weight yearling heifers make to 798c at Dalby

Numbers increased by 221 head to 3524 at Dalby on Wednesday.



Cattle were drawn from a wide area with a small consignment from NSW, plus 440 head from far Western Queensland, with the remainder from the usual supply areas.



A full panel of export buyers was present and operating, plus the regular feed and trade buyers, along with a large line up of restockers.



Prices trends varied in places according to quality. Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock experienced some quality related price changes.



Yearling steers to feed could not maintain the levels of the previous week. However yearling heifers returning to the paddock and feed received very strong support.



A relatively small sample of heavy grown steers and bullocks to export processors averaged 5c to 7c/kg less. However a good sample of cows sold to a dearer trend to average up to 13c/kg better.



Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 850c with a large sample averaging 708c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 582c to 644c with the occasional sale to 700c, with some in the same weight range returning to the paddock at 742c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 620c with a large sample averaging 547c/kg.



Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg returning to the paddock made to 798c, while the under 280kg lines averaged 640c and made to 742c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 557c to 608c and sold to 624c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 512c and made to 538c/kg.



Heavy grown steers to export processors made to 450c to average 441c, and the bullock portion made to 443c to average 432c/kg. Full mouth bullocks made to 408c/kg some returning $3,584/head.



Medium weight plain condition cows returning to the paddock made to an isolated 424c to average 359c/kg. Medium weight 3 score cows to export processors averaged 370c and made to 378c/kg. A large selection of good heavy weight cows made to 405c to average 393c/kg.



Heavy weight bulls made to 377c/kg. Cows and calves made to $3975/unit.

