Limousin cross heifers make 771c/$1636 at Coolabunia

A total of 520 head of cattle were yarded by Aussie Land and Livestock for the March special store sale at Coolabunia on Thursday.

The market was firm to slightly easier on some descriptions. Very good quality lines of weaner and yearling cattle come to hand. Limited supply of export cattle, cows and calves, and PTIC were yarded.

Droughtmaster cross feeder steers ex-Corndale made 520.2c/kg, 463kg, $2410. Limousin cross steers ex-Blackbutt made 682.2c, 293kg, $2000.

Angus cross steers ex-Goomeri made 728.2c, 260kg, $1893. Angus cross steers ex-Cooyar made 710.2c, 284kg, $2017.

Angus cross steers ex-Booie made 760.2c, 195kg, $1488. Angus cross steers ex-Sexton made 702.2c, 268kg, $1882.

Limousin cross heifers ex-Booie made 678.2c, 266kg, $1808. Angus cross heifers ex-Sexton made 712.2c, 241kg, $1722.

Limousin cross heifers ex-Booie made 771.2c, 212 kg, $1636. Shorthorn cows and calves ex-Ellesmere made $3500.



