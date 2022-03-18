Charbray heifers and calves sell for $3650 at Laidley

There were 733 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday. The market remained firm across the board, with all descriptions of cattle still in demand. Western buyers were particularly strong on backgrounders, weaners and younger cattle.

LC Livestock, Lowood, sold lines of steers for $2900, $2890 and $2470, heifers for $2720 and cows for $2460. Mark Higgs, Ropeley, sold Charbray cows for $2520. Graeme Duncan, Goondiwindi, sold lines of Charbray heifers and calves for $3650 and $3100 and pens of Charolais cross heifers for $2460, $2400, $2280 and $2240. Col Gillam, Clarendon, sold a pen of Angus cows and calves for $3800.

The Lehmann family, Coolana, sold lines of Droughtmaster calves, five to seven months, with steers making $2000, $1930 and $1800 and heifers $1900 and $1520. Rosemary Hart, Murphys Creek, sold Blonde cows and calves for $3800 and $3400. Damien Kent, Mulgowie, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3500 and heifers for $2230.

Ausgrow Livestock, Anduramba, sold PTIC Angus and Droughtmaster cows for $2640 and $2500. Jo Walker, Bellmere, sold Charbray cows for $2590. Rosie McDonald, Fernvale, sold Angus heifers for $2380. Ron Munro, Mt Tarampa, sold Santa steers for $2900. Pat Ryan, Junction View, sold mixed bred steers for $2920, $2550, $2480 and $2470.

John Hudson, Ropeley, sold a line of Brangus feeder steers for $2590. Gary Scaife, Closeburn, sold Braford steers for $2215. Lloyd Tilbury, Rosevale, sold a pen of Brahman cross cows and calves for $3525. Eatons Hill Stud sold Droughtmaster steers for $2210.

Kelheart Pastoral, Thornton, sold lines of yearling steers for $2120, $2115 and $2095. Reinke Family, Mt Sylvia, sold lines of young Santa weaners, with steers making $2260 and $2120 and heifers $2060. Fleur Adams, Mulgowie, sold an 18 month-old Santa steer for $2600 and 10-month-old steers for $2000.

Brian Tetzlaff, Lower Tenthill, sold Charolais weaner steers for $2290 and $2110. Trevor and Lorelle Neibling, Laidley, sold seven to eight-month-old Charolais steers for $1930. Gerry Luck, Blenheim, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2170. Clarence Smith, Flagstone Creek, sold lines of Brangus calves, five to six months, for $1840 and $1770. Dan Richards, Kilcoy, sold mixed breed steer calves for $1840.

Ian McDonald, Fernvale, sold lines of Angus calves, with steers making $1900 and heifers $1700. Curtin Family Trust, Mt Whitestone, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2010 and $2000. Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3600.