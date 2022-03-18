Toowoomba Royal Show returns bigger than ever

It is 160 years ago that pastoralists from across the region gathered at the Toowoomba Royal Show to compete to find the best bull, cow, horse, pig, crops or rooster. Their aim was not to win a blue ribbon but to improve the livestock and crops of the colony and this tradition continues today.



The Toowoomba Royal Show gets underway next week with the official show running over three days from Friday March 25 to 27.

According to Toowoomba Royal Show CEO Damon Phillips said that COVID is still part of our everyday lives and as such we will be following all government mandates.



"At this stage only double vaccinated patrons are permitted to attend. We are still hopeful that there may be an 11th hour change," Mr Phillips said.

"We have again implemented very strict COVID safe protocols with plenty of signage, increased cleaning rosters and hand sanitizing stations at the entrances and exits of the main pavilion, Animal Nursery and Glenvale Room.

"It is still a requirement of patrons to use the Qld Government QR code check in at all entrances. Combine this with our on line ticketing platform and we will know who is on the grounds at all times.

"Last year more than 100 shows were staged in Queensland with not one COVID case attributed to these shows."

Mr Phillips said after last year's reduced pavilion competitions all sections are now back in full swing and includes handicraft, cooking, floriculture, floral art, fine art, art in bark, photography, leather, apiculture, woodcraft and produce will all be on display.



"The same applies to the horse schedule and a full competition gets under way on Wednesday concluding on Saturday," he said

Experienced cattleman Gary Noller and Graeme Hopf will officiate over 200 entries in the stud beef cattle section which will be judged over Friday and Saturday.



There is a strong showing of Speckle Park's as it is a national feature breed showing with about 80 entries nominated.

The Malcolm McCosker Beef Interbreed competition is set for 2.30pm on Saturday.

Led steers will now be judged by Julie Pocock-Iseppi on Sunday at 11am with 50 entries nominated for competition.



Show dogs will be judged on Thursday, Friday and Saturday while Sheep Dog Trials will be judged from Friday to Sunday.

Other livestock to be judged include meat sheep, alpacas, pigs, poultry, dairy, mohair and miniature goats.

Dairy cattle will arrive next Monday and be judged on Tuesday and will return home to make way for the stud beef entries.



The Scarecrow Competition makes it's debut at the show with entries on display.

The Scarecrow Competition makes it's debut at the show with entries on display around us. Thank you to Heritage Bank staff for embracing this competition with scarecrows on display at most branches leading up to the show.

"Education continues to be the cornerstone of what we are aiming to achieve as an agricultural society," Mr Phillips said.



"Educating, particularly young people, about the importance of agriculture is part of our DNA and we will continue to do this across a number of platforms.

"Following the success of last year's Long Lunches we have again partnered with Heritage Bank to stage a long lunch on Friday and Saturday.



"Local school children will join with farmers and industry to share a meal and learn where their food and fibre comes from.



"In addition to enjoying some locally smoked brisket, guests will also get to try flat breads and Afghan salads prepared by the Mulberry Project team."

"As well our very popular Animal Nursery, Working Dairy, Historical Machinery displays and Little Hands on the Farm programs will continue to engage, entertain and educate our patrons.

He said the show's very successful corn and sunflower crops from last year didn't eventuate as well this year due to an earlier show and difficult growing conditions but at least the corellas won't consume them all before the show."

"Once in the door pay no more has been our mantra for many years and the 2022 Heritage Bank Toowoomba Royal Show is no exception."

There are over 50 things to see and do that will not cost our patrons a cent once they enter the gates.

"We will be bringing the most popular children's characters in the history of the ABC to the show," he said.



"Bluey and Bingo will perform twice each day and again in the main arena on Friday and Saturday nights. Include the opportunity for families to meet and greet their favourite blue heelers and there will be standing room only."

Following the popularity from last year, Eronis Circus, Dinkhum Dinosaurs, Lukes Reptile Kingdom; the largest mobile reptile display in Australia, Dock Dogs, Pig Racing, Jet Pack Super Heroes and fashion parades return.

The Globe Riders from Brazil make their Toowoomba debut both during the day and again in the main arena each night joining Bull Riding, Freestyle Motocross, a concert featuring Cathy Drummond & Ruby Slipperz, Horse Archery, Vintage Sprint Cars and two amazing fireworks displays.

The Demolition Derby will once again wrap up the show on Saturday night while Sunday will see 5 Harness Races.

Paul West returns with his interactive cooking shows and to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the QCWA he will cook against the best scone makers in the state with the Westy V QCWA Great Scone Bake Off.

"Hang around and enjoy some scones jam and cream from the QCWA stall," he said.

Mr Phillips said they are encouraging everyone to pre-purchase their tickets online.

