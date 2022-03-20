Diversifying into cotton paying off for Warnoah feedlot

Lucrative cotton prices and water availability has enticed a Central Queensland feedlot and cropping enterprise to diversify into cotton this season.



Known primarily for their 2000 head feedlot, south west of Moura, the Hutchinson family of Warnoah Rural, grow a steady supply of corn and sorghum silage/headlage, which is processed on-farm for their cattle.



Following a decision to drought proof the property in 2019, Ian Hutchinson and his son Mark and daughter-in-law Erica, built a 3000 megalitre on-farm ring tank (dam), connected to the Dawson River, and a bankless irrigation system to make their farm viable for years to come.



The timely investment was made after the state government released 90,000 megalitres of unsupplemented water from the Strategic Water Infrastructure Reserve (SWIR) in the Dawson Valley water management area to allow local landholders to expand or diversify irrigation activity.

Warnoah's recently built 3000ML on-farm dam has continued to benefit their new cotton venture.

Mr Hutchinson said between battling the fall armyworm (FAW) and having access to reliable water, it became viable to diversify into cotton.



"At the end of 2018, we started thinking of other ways we can improve the property and capture some of this water that may have come available from the SWIR and Nathan Dam scheme," he said.

Having access to the SWIR water scheme made it more viable to successfully diversify into cotton. - Mark Hutchinson, Warnoah Feedlot

"FAW took over in late 2019 and we had a plant of 350 hectares of corn which was impacted. We were trying to be self sufficient in grains for the feedlot, and the FAW put a damper on those plans.



"I think it's very important to make sure you've got different options to you, especially here in CQ where we have the right growing conditions."

In late 2021, the Hutchinsons decided to plant full scale cotton on good rainfall.

Planting 320 hectares of irrigated cotton and 660ha of dryland hectares of cotton this season, Mr Hutchinson said he planted in two windows: November 16 and December 6, 2021.

"It took us 18 months to be able to take water out of the Dawson River under a new license and pre existing licenses to actually put a crop in the ground and to start irrigating and watering it up," he said.

"With the cotton prices staying so strong at the moment, it's definitely given us the ability to have a go at the crop for sure."



Pending favourable weather, Mr Hutchinson said they will pick their first cotton in early April.

