Australia's biggest wind farm given green light

A Warwick-based wind farm that's set to be the biggest in Australia is one step closer to reality.



Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland's publicly-owned transmission company Powerlink had signed an agreement to connect the MacIntyre Wind Precinct to the grid.

"Queensland has long been Australia's energy powerhouse and this $170 million agreement ensures that will continue to be the case," she said.



"The site has been selected because of its consistent winds, especially in the evening, and its proximity to existing transmission lines.

"It's projects like this that will ensure we can deliver on our target of 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030."

Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Cameron Dick said Queensland's publicly-owned energy companies made it possible to get the project underway faster.

"This project will bring more affordable renewable power to Queensland," the Treasurer said.

"The MacIntyre Wind Precinct will consist of two wind farms.

"The 102MW Karara Wind Farm will be built, owned and operated by our renewable generator, CleanCo.

"And CleanCo has signed a power offtake agreement for Acciona's neighbouring 923MW MacIntyre Wind Farm.

"This agreement with Powerlink unlocks $2 billion of investment in Queensland, 400 construction jobs on the wind farms, and another 220 jobs building Powerlink's transmission lines."

The wind farms will feature 180 turbines and power 700,000 homes when complete.



Powerlink chief executive Paul Simshauser said finalising the agreement with Acciona Energa and CleanCo to connect the massive project to the existing transmission network near Millmerran was an enormous feat.

"At more than 1000MW, this is the first time we've connected a project of this scale to our network here in Queensland," Mr Simshauser said.

"We will be constructing 65 kilometres of brand new transmission line and building two new switching stations, so our priority will be on working closely with local communities to ensure they see long-term benefits from this connection work."

Acciona Energa Managing Director Brett Wickham said approval of the transmission lines was a major step forward in bringing the project to life.

"We're really proud the project is getting underway and the jobs and investment this will bring to the region," Mr Wickham said.

Construction on the MacIntyre Wind Precinct will start in the second quarter of 2022.

