Government gives Ekka $6.5million to help with cancellation costs

The federal government will give $6.5 million to the Royal Queensland Show to support the costs of last year's cancelled event.



The funds are part of the second round of the supporting agricultural shows and field days program.

Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud said the government was providing show societies and field day organisers with a much-needed cash injection after the disruptions caused by COVID-19 in 2021.

"The Ekka generates over 3500 jobs annually and contributes around $200 million to the Queensland economy," he said.

"The 2021 Ekka was cancelled at short notice to ensure the health and safety of the public. This was the second year in a row the Ekka was cancelled due to COVID-19.

"Continued support for iconic events, such as the Ekka with its 145-year history, will contribute to the sustainability of agricultural show societies and the events they hold in 2022 and beyond.

"Not only are these events essential for agricultural businesses, but they also celebrate the vibrancy of Australian culture from our rural traditions to our modern-day lifestyles and provide unique experiences for the six million people who attend annually.

"Capital City Royal Shows bring the best of the bush to the city and showcase our incredible Australian produce and innovations.

"I am looking forward to the Ekka in August, which will be as big, bold and exciting as ever in 2022."

RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou thanked Minister Littleproud and the federal government for their support over the past two years.

"This funding is vital, provides certainty for our not-for-profit sector and is critical to ensuring the agricultural show movement stays alive," Mr Christou said.

"This funding will cover the Ekka 2021 operational and fixed costs we incurred due to the show being cancelled for the second year in a row and will greatly assist our financial recovery as we move forward.

"We are most grateful to the Federal Government for this amazing show of support, and we look forward to staging the return of a very historic Ekka this August."

