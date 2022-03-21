Deep dive: What stock route reforms actually mean

The long-awaited consultation report into the management of Queensland's stock routes has been released, but not everyone is happy.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart introduced proposed amendments to the Stock Route Management Regulation 2003 in parliament last Thursday, which he said would cut red tape and ensure the network continued to serve Queensland's $18.5 billion agriculture sector.

"The stock routes network is a key piece of infrastructure for producers who use it for agistment in times of drought, and for drovers moving and feeding up to 330,000 head of stock each year," Mr Stewart said.

The bill proposes that in future all fees will go directly to local councils, rather than the current 50/50 split to the state government and councils.

"It's local councils who know the local maintenance priorities," Mr Stewart said.

"The changes before parliament will reduce councils' administrative costs and ensure every cent of users' fees is reinvested in managing the network.

"We have listened to stakeholders and have introduced this legislation to ensure the ongoing care of stock routes is conducted in the most efficient way possible."

But Queensland's leading drover based in Roma, Bill Little, disagreed with Mr Stewart, and said the proposed amendments would lay the foundations for the slow destruction of travelling stock.

"It is giving local governments more power and there will be no connectivity on the primary stock route," Mr Little said.

"Overall the proposed amendments are very disappointing."

He said Mr Stewart had sold-out the travelling stock route network and turned it into a grazing network.

A standard application fee of $150 for travel and agistment permits will be included in the regulation, providing consistency for stock route users and to support local governments to recover their administration costs.

Drover Bill Little and his ringers give their horses a drink on the stock route near Rolleston. Photo: Trina Patterson Photography.

Local governments will have the ability to waive application fees due to hardship.

This is something that Mr Little questioned. As yet it is unclear if the fee for travelling stock is waived after the first shire or if it will need to be paid to each shire passed through until the destination.



Mr Little along with fellow drovers Tony Purcell and Bill Prow hope the additional revenue to councils will be invested back into the stock routes.

Professional drover Bill Little. Photo: Trina Patterson Photography.

The proposed amendments also cite less red tape for councils around stock route planning and the suggested changes are designed to reduce the administrative and regulatory burden for local governments in managing the stock route network.

When preparing or changing a stock route management plan, local governments will need to consult with relevant state agencies.

Mr Stewart said AgForce and the Local Government Association of Queensland had worked in partnership with Queensland government agencies to progress the reform of stock routes and their management.

"The changes before the parliament come after major consultation and collaboration was done with stakeholders, and will underpin a sustainable, functional route for travelling stock for decades to come," he said.

The bill to amend the legislation has been referred to the Transport and Resources Committee for consideration.



Local Government Association of Queensland CEO Alison Smith thanked Mr Stewart for working in partnership with councils, industry and industry groups, including AgForce, on the vital reforms to improve the stock route funding model.

"Queensland councils have been seeking stock route reform over several decades to ensure the future sustainability of the network," Ms Smith said.

"Local government has responsibility for managing those stock routes and right now ratepayers are carrying the majority of the burden as the current fee structure has not changed in almost 20 years.

"Councils will still play the major role in funding the network, but the reforms introduced today will enable a more fair and equitable system that ensures the stock route network is maintained to a good standard without placing an unfair burden on ratepayers."

Opposition spokesperson for Natural Resources Pat Weir said rural Queenslanders now had the chance to have their say in the public arena.

"I'll be watching closely as a series of public hearings and public submissions take place," Mr Weir said

"Stock routes have been an important part of our history for travelling stock, but they also play a large part in nature and wildlife corridors.

"They need to be well managed and preserved for the future. I welcome any feedback on this issue which the government has put in the too hard basket for way too long."

To have a say visitwww.parliament.qld.gov.au/Work-of-Committees/Committees/Committee-Details?cid=173&id=4157

