All the faces from Protein 2022 in Dalby

Dalby hosts Protein 2022 conference

The Protein 2022 conference was held in Dalby as the Western Downs is home to the intensive animal industries.

The Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE) facilitated a very successful Protein 2022 Conference over two days.

The event bought together the beef, pork, poultry and dairy sectors to share best practice and advocate for common policy change and allow collaboration across all sectors in Dalby on Wednesday and Thursday.

