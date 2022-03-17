All the faces from Protein 2022 in Dalby

+12 TSBE facilitated the Protein 2022 conference at the Dalby Events Centre focusing on the intensive livestock industries.

























MORE GALLERIES

The Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE) facilitated a very successful Protein 2022 Conference over two days.



The event bought together the beef, pork, poultry and dairy sectors to share best practice and advocate for common policy change and allow collaboration across all sectors in Dalby on Wednesday and Thursday.

Also read: Changing the face of aged care

Also read: Urannah Dam project to get $483m in upcoming federal budget

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

