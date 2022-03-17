All the faces from Protein 2022 in Dalby

MORE GALLERIES
The Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE) facilitated a very successful Protein 2022 Conference over two days.
The event bought together the beef, pork, poultry and dairy sectors to share best practice and advocate for common policy change and allow collaboration across all sectors in Dalby on Wednesday and Thursday.
