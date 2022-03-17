Females to fill Woolooga next Thursday

Sullivan Livestock will hold their Woolooga Female Sale on March 24 with at least 400 head expected.

Among the lines are 20 Charolais cross cows and calves, 35 Droughtmaster cross cows and calves, 25 Brahman cross cows and calves, six Limousin cross cows and calves and 20 Brangus cows with calves that have run with a Speckle Park bull.



There will be 100 Droughtmaster cows pregnancy-tested-in-calf to red Brangus and Brahman bulls, 50 Charbray and Brahman cows PTIC to Charbray and Brahman bulls and six Speckle Park cows PTIC to Speckle Park bulls.

The heifer lines include 50 PTIC Droughtmaster and Charbray heifers, 30 unjoined Droughtmaster heifers, 12 grey Brahman yearling heifers and 10 yearling Brangus heifers by Telpara bulls.

Bookings are open but numbers may change depending on weather conditions.

Please note an advertisement in Queensland Country Life this week featured the wrong sale date.

