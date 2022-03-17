Women in Ag builds stronger rural industry | Photos

THE inaugural Women in Ag event proved a great success, giving women a new opportunity to network and be involved in mentoring programs.

Hosted by Colliers in Brisbane on March 17, the event attracted about 100 mainly young professional women with strong connections to rural industry.

The event is the brain-child of co-founders Maddie Morgan and Nikita Daley, who saw a need to build a platform that connects and inspires women across agricultural industry.



Thursday night's event heard from panelists Prue Bondfield, Palgrove; Edwina Warby, Black Box Co; Fran Becker, Hamilton Locke; and Leah Freney, Colliers Agribusiness, interviewed by compere Andrea Crothers, Sky News, on their experiences and perceptions as women involved in agriculture.



Co-founders Maddie Morgan and Nikita Daley at the inaugural Women in Ag event in Brisbane on Thursday night.

"We hope to unite like minded people through implementing a proactive approach to networking with a central focus on mentoring," Ms Morgan and Ms Daley said.

Future Women in Ag events are already in the pipeline.

