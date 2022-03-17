Cannondale Bell sold before auction

BELL property Canondale has sold before auction.

Located 20km from Bell on the Bunya Highway, Canondale is described as a sound balance of coolibah creek flats interspersed with quality soft scrub country, and some hill country.



The 132 hectare (326 acre) property and cultivation and grazing country with Gatton panic, Queensland blue grass, natives, and buffel grass. There is the potential to increase the amount of cultivation country.



The property is watered by two bores servicing five concrete troughs and a storage tank. There is also a 20 megalitre water licence.



Canondale features a recently renovated three bedroom home.

There are six main paddocks with the fencing described as being in good condition.



Other improvements include steel cattle yards, a commodities and machinery shed with workshop, animal health room and attached skillion.



Andrew McCallum, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, handled the marketing of Canondale.

