Tree of Knowledge lights up for Ukraine

The monument's lighting has been used for a number of charitable causes in the past.

Western Queensland's most potent symbol of democracy, the Tree of Knowledge has joined landmarks around the world in lighting up in solidarity with Ukraine.

The decision to bath the landmark in blue and yellow lights - the colours of the Ukrainian flag - was taken by the Barcaldine Regional Council and mayor Sean Dillon said they felt it was important to help shine a light on the plight of the citizens of the European country as it battled the Russian invasion.

"Not every local government has the birthplace of democracy in its shire but we do and we were happy to make use of it," he said.

"Look at the symbolism - it's where the workers' party was established, a group of people that felt under-represented.

"That's got direct relevance to what's happening in Ukraine now."

It's not the first time the Tree has been lit up for a cause - NAIDOC Week and cancer fundraisers have also been highlighted beneath its timber canopy.

Cr Dillon said it shouldn't be a surprise to see a statement about the Ukrainian conflict in western Queensland.

"Although we're remote, the impact of the conflict is reaching us - the price of fuel is a direct impact of the war," he said.

"They're a significant exporter of agriculture; that's the sole export for the Barcaldine shire - it's a country that's travelling in the same space as us.

"We can help in a small way by shining a light."

He said the gesture had received a positive response, including from the Ukrainian Community of Queensland.

"People are telling us they're happy that we chose to make a stand.

"I'll leave the politics for others to comment on - we just wanted to shine a light on the plight of the people in Ukraine.



"There's an old saying - all politics is local - I remembered that when I saw a mayor in Ukraine being frog-marched out of a crisis centre by Russian paramilitary forces.

"That was a man who'd been elected democratically, like myself - that made it very real for me."

As to whether it might ignite a spate of other icons in the west doing something similar, Cr Dillon said it was up to each council to make its own decision.

"Barcaldine's always been a trendsetter, ahead of the pack," he said.

