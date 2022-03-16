Droughtmaster cross weaner steers reach 824c/$2158 at Roma

A total of 3432 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 824c and averaged 782c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 816c and averaged 725c, steers 280-350kg reached 726c and averaged 651c, and steers 350-400kg reached 666c and averaged 585c. Feeder steers 400-550kg topped at 608c and averaged 544c.

Cows and calves hit $3100/unit

WJ and EC Groat Family Trust, Lorraine, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 824c reaching $2158 to average $1836. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to $764c reaching $1679 to average $1506.

KJ and SL Boyd, Kia-Ora, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 814c reaching $1917 to average $1719.

Close Marketing Pty Ltd, Lagoon Creek, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 772c reaching $2007 to average $1851. The Angus cross heifers sold to 720c reaching $2029 to average $1704.

N Simmons, The Lease, Roma, sold Droughtmaster steers to 740c reaching $2036 to average $1974. RW and KE Thorne, Holmleigh, Mitchell, sold Santa cross steers to 730c reaching $2387 to average $2013. The Santa cross heifers sold to 698c reaching $1980 to average $1713.

LJ and SG Hanna, Terrarara, Mitchell, sold Santa steers to 726c reaching $2434 to average $2245. The Santa heifers sold to 658c reaching $1760 to average $1739.

William and Tessa Clemesha, Sunset Valley, Bollon, sold Santa cross steers to 718c reaching $2622 to average $2168. DA and KL York, Bainbilla, Surat, sold Hereford cross steers to 700c reaching $2385 to average $2099.



Noogilla Cattle Co, Woodlands, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 698c reaching $2327 to average $2188. Barbara Plains Grazing, Barbara Plains, Wyandra, sold Simbrah steers to 692c reaching $2600 to average $2259.

BV Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 660c reaching $2451 to average $2185. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 642c reaching $2123 to average $1998.

Davidson Livestock Pty Ltd, Cheshire, Tambo, sold Angus cross steers to 656c reaching $2057 to average $2056. The Angus cross heifers sold to 670c reaching $2280 to average $2076.

Laurie Sheahan, Minderoo, Roma, sold Hereford cross steers to 638c reaching $2423 to average $1988. AJ and SJ Smith, Openbah, St George, sold Simmental cross steers to 634c reaching $2484 to average $2285. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 632c reaching $2254 to average $2178.

Tony Purcell, Chain of Holes, Mitchell, sold Angus cross steers to 624c reaching $2375 to average $2127. TW and AJ Bowen, Wylpena, Mitchell, sold Santa cross steers to 622c reaching $2605 to average $2434.

Gallipoli Cattle Co, Gallipoli, Injune, sold Charbray steers to 590c reaching $2360 to average $2360. Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 458c reaching $3336 to average $2825. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 480c reaching $2490 to average $2403.

LR and SE Laycock, Cedars, Injune, sold Charbray steers to 453c reaching $2801 to average $2668.

Heifers under 220kg topped at 764c and averaged 731c, heifers 220-280kg topped at 720c and averaged 648c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 670c, averaging 573c, and heifers 350-450kg topped at 608c, averaging 507c.



Audrey Bell, Alcurah creek, Roma, sold Charolais cross heifers to 640c reaching $1813 to average $1781. SC and TC Bond, Borromore, Roma, sold Simmental cross heifers to 616c reaching $2095 to average $2095.

Maunder Pastoral Co, Benbow, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais heifers to 510c reaching $2169 to average $2138.



