On-farm carbon: is the early bird the worm?

Agriculture is awash with well-intentioned programs to 'financialise' the environment and our management off it.



I am supportive of what is a huge opportunity for the beef industry to support global net zero ambitions while developing revenue streams in carbon, biodiversity and the environment linked to productivity and feeding the world.



Revenue from ecosystem services has the potential to help offset price fluctuations for beef and build drought resilience.



Most importantly they will certify that when you buy beef at the local supermarket, you are also valving responsible management of the environment for carbon and biodiversity outcomes.

The risk at a very immature stage is that aggregators and traders are doing long term deals with farmers that commit them to outcomes they do not yet know they can deliver on and that in some cases have amounted to a considerable amount of property risk for revenue that is yet to materialise.



Long crediting periods (up to 25 years in some cases) run the risk of cannibalising our own industry by pushing credits outside of our own supply chain (think "offsetting" verse "insetting").



As demand for products with demonstrated sustainability credentials grows, we need to take a step back and think about how we future proof our product.

As the chair of the ABSF I have had a seat in the middle of this space and the only clear view I have is that no one can agree the long term impacts to producers for taxation, property rights, land sale and market access.

There is a huge variance in the advice producers are being given.



I was told we could commit to a deal, take the credits and in the event of selling a property it didn't matter what next buyer did.

Based on some conversations I have been able to have with experts on the industry side of the table the best uninformed legal and financial advice for producers looking to enter the ecosystem services space is:

Get multiple offers from different aggregators and traders. Soil sampling may vary upfront costs but also results. Aggregator's ACCU retention may range from 15-30pc of carbon. Sadly I fear deals will vary based on a traders perception of each individual's knowledge.

Seek independent legal and financial advice!

Seek independent legal and financial advice!!

Seek independent legal and financial advice!!!

Keep the carbon credits, in your country, in your supply chain, in your business.

We need advocacy for producers in this space before the unsuspecting early bird becomes the worm.

- Mark Davie, Australian Beef Sustainability Framework chairman

