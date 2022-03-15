Weaner heifers sell to 629c/$1596 at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 416 head at Moreton on Tuesday.



All quality lines sold to a fully firm market. Lines of heavy feeder steers sold to a slightly easier trend.



The export market remained strong but lesser quality types and boner bulls eased slightly.

Weaner heifers from Heather Cannell sold to 629.2c/kg to realise $1596/hd. Mick Self sold vealer heifers to 577.2c to come back at $1839/hd. Weaner steers from Hans and Mitchell Masen made 699.2c to return $2041/hd. Punchagin Pty Ltd sold weaner steers for $1593 or 681.2c.

Jamie Gardiner also sold weaner steers to 625.2c or $1813. Backgrounder steers from the Anderson family sold for 655.2c to realise $1728/hd. Trade feeder steers met with strong competition. John Egan's steers sold to 631.2c to come back at $2173/hd. A great pen of feeder bullocks from Lyne Brothers sold to 575.2c to return $2494/hd.

Two tooth ox from Amanda Hillier realised $2450 or 471.2c. Terry Ward Pastoral Co consigned 8 tooth ox that sold to 420.2c to come back at $2878/hd. Four tooth heifers from OMG made 467.2c and $2242/hd. Pens of cows sold well with Two Tons Stock and Plant Partnership selling a pen for 386.2c or $2684/hd. Heavy cows from Pharos Investments sold to 393.2c to return $2752/hd.



