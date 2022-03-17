Rugby action heats up

+7















Downs Rugby is thrilled to announce new sponsors for the Teenage Girls 7s competition. Mort & Co have come on board for the next three years showing their continued support for the Downs community and assisting Downs Rugby to develop this ever growing competition and representative space. The Mort & Co Teenage Girls competition kicks off from 5.40pm this Friday evening at Gold Park, Toowoomba.

The first full round of Teenage Boys rugby went ahead last Friday after a stuttered start to the season due recent rain events; all fields were finally open. Following are the results for Round 3:

Under 13s

Highfields Redbacks defeated Warwick Water Rats 19 - 10

Toowoomba Bears defeated Toowoomba Souths Kookaburras 24 -10

USQ Saints V Dalby Wheatmen ended in a 0 all draw.

Under 14s

USQ Saints defeated Highfields Redbacks 29 - 5

Toowoomba Souths Kookaburra defeated Toowoomba Bears 46 - 7

Under 15s

Warwick Water Rats defeated Valley RUFC 10 - 0

Toowoomba Bears defeated Toowoomba Souths Kookaburras 26 - 0

USQ Saints defeated Dalby Wheatmen 44 - 0

Highfields Redbacks had a bye.

Under 16s

Toowoomba Bears defeated Toowoomba Souths Kookaburras 36 - 0

USQ Saints defeated Dalby Wheatmen 27- 0

Highfields Redbacks had a bye.

There was a great turnout for the Darling Downs schools girls 7s trials on March 10 at Highfields. QRU regional rugby manager Metro West and Darling Downs Gary Wilson and QRU development officer Rosie Ebbage were in attendance to show their support.

The Women in Downs Rugby education sessions are continuing as Sue-Ann McGowan visits clubs offering support. Last week the Toowoomba Rangers Bullettes 7s in the 2022 Stag Machinery Emilee Cherry Cup had an insightful and important discussion about minimising breast pain and injuries in women's rugby union with Associate Professor Dierdre McGhee explaining her research with a recent zoom session.

USQ Saints Juniors were thrilled to experience the big leagues on the weekend, attending the Qld Reds v Fijian Drua Super Rugby Pacific match at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday March 12. The young players were excited as they had the chance to meet some of the players and the Under 10s were lucky enough to form part of the guard of honour, receiving high fives from the Reds and Drua as they ran onto the field.

Upcoming events include:

Goondiwindi Emus take on Moree at home in the traditional pre-season trial tomorrow evening at Riddles Oval.

City v Country will take place at Codamine's Fishtank on Saturday. Under 19 Downs Rugby Representative Colts management will host a muster from 3.30pm. At 5.15pm the City v Country Women's XV-a-side will kick off with 30-minute halves. From 6.30pm the Senior Men's XVs City v Country clash kicks off.

Get ready for the pre-season Rugby Battle In The Bush, April 1-3, proudly hosted by Dalby Rugby Club at John Ritter Oval. This massive weekend includes a special Friday evening event, a full day of Saturday rugby, including a rematch of 2021 Hospital Cup grand final between GPS Gallopers and UQ Red Heavies rugby clubs and a junior coaching clinic on Sunday.

For more details on all upcoming events head to www.downsrugby.com.au for links.

Rugby on the Downs would not be what it is without the generous support it receives from the business community.

