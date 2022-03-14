Light weight yearling steers top at 692c at Toowoomba

The supply of stock increased by 67 head to 207 at the Toowoomba cattle sale.



The trend of young cattle being yarded in the largest numbers continued, with only a handful of heavy grown cattle available. The regular feed and trade buyers were present and operating plus a good lineup of restockers.



Young cattle returning to the paddock continued to receive strong support for the quality penned, and this trend also flowed onto the feeder classes.



Vealer heifers to the trade made to 596c/kg. Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 692c to average 677c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 568c to 620c with sales to 654c, with some in this weight range going to restockers at 698c/kg.



Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to the occasional 608c to average 554c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged 608c and sold to 614c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 552c/kg.



A handful of heavy grown steers and bullocks to export processors made to and averaged 442c/kg. Cows made to 343c/kg to return $2574/head. Heavy weight bulls made to 324c/kg.

Best bulls returned $2780. Best cows ex Goombungee a/c Lyle Douglas returned $2574. Heavy steers returned $2830. Feeder steers a/c G and W Motley, Plainby, reached 570c/kg to return $2474 with the heifer portion topping at 614c/kg to return $2341.

Limousin cross bull calves a/c KJ and KA Jones sold to 629c/kg. Charolais cross steers sold to 698c/kg to return $2077. Lightweight Speckle Park steers sold open auction $1570.