Time to connect with AgForce's Young Producers' Council

For a young council - both in name and age as we settle into our second year - there's nothing better than getting out and forging connections with the people we currently (and aim to) represent.

So that's exactly what AgForce's Young Producers' Council has been doing.

Earlier this year, we asked AgForce's younger members to identify the areas of most concern for them.

Overwhelmingly, financial literacy and succession planning were voted the top two issues, with almost half the people we surveyed expressing the wish to see policy development in this space - something the YPC continues to work on within AgForce.

Members of the YPC also recently met with young cane growers in Mackay, with long-term industry opportunities dominating discussions.

It's why we continue to develop key partnerships both in Queensland and interstate, to assist in our long form policy development and to benefit young producers into the future.

With that in mind, the YPC is focused on five key priority areas:

Building the financial capabilities of rural Australia's next generation of producers.

Addressing succession planning challenges for agriculture.

Fostering regional connections for vibrant communities.

Realising the commercial opportunities of our land's natural capital.

Providing education within, and about, our sector.

It's important we support young producers in these areas to help ensure agriculture remains strong, and to give people entering the industry every chance of success.

AgForce's YPC is doing its bit, with a number of upcoming events providing opportunities to learn and develop essential skills, while getting involved with the council.

Events include an evening with Cultivate Farms on Wednesday March 16 about farm ownership, and in-person financial workshops in Dalby, Roma, Goondiwindi, and Charters Towers during March and April.

The YPC will also be in Charleville on March 23 as part of AgForce's 'Industry Update'. Tickets available online.

It's year two for the YPC and we've found our groove! Reach out, get involved - it might just end up being the best decision you make this year for yourself, your business, and Queensland agriculture.

