Cows and calves average $3509 online

Queensland cattle numbers increased by 1280 head last week to total 7615 head. There was an increase in PTIC cow listings, with 1464 head offered.

NSM cows and calves averaged $3509/hd, up $144. Out of Dingo, 42 Brahman cows and 42 CAF sold to $3640/hd. The cows averaged 493.6kg liveweight and ranged from four to 11 years of age, and the calves ranged from 48-198kg liveweight, averaging 109kg.

PTIC heifers averaged $2990/hd, back $209 with clearance rates reaching 49pc. Two lines totalling 104 head of 27 to 31-month-old Droughtmaster heifers from Rolleston weighing 425kg lwt returned $3200/hd and will travel to Dirranbandi.

Heifers weighing between 330-400kg averaged 594c, back 12c. Angus/Santa Gertrudis heifers aged 10 to 12 months from Toowoomba weighing 378kg lwt returned $2360/hd or 624c.

Steers weighing 280-330kg reached an 84pc clearance rate for the 1465 head offered which helped to sustain prices, averaging only $1 lower on the previous week, at $2035/hd. From Roma, 50 weaned Shorthorn steers sold to very strong bidding, with the six to eight-month-old line averaging 294.3kg selling to $2170/hd, or 737c lwt.

Steers weighing 330-400kg averaged 610c, back 16c. A large run of 113 Droughtmaster/Simmental feeder steers from Bonshaw weighing 349kg lwt returned $2315/hd or 663c.

SHEEP

A total of 19,222 sheep and lambs were offered from Queensland last week, an increase of 8600 head.

Crossbred lambs averaged $145/hd, back $11 with clearance rates rising to 70 per cent. Merino/Poll Dorset mixed sex lambs from Thallon weighing 39kg lwt returned $158/hd.

Merino wether lambs eased $5 to averaged $127/hd with clearance rates reaching 68pc. Three lines of Mar/May '21 drop wether lambs from Barcaldine totalling 2780 head and weighing 424kg returned $146/hd.

Shedding breed lambs averaged $373/hd, the only lamb category to register a week-on-week rise. White Dorper trade wether lambs from Emerald weighing 55kg lwt returned $182/hd.