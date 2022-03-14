Charbray weaner steers top $2300 at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported another top quality yarding at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.



All descriptions sold in line with last sale's record rates, with lines of weaner steers and heifers selling to a very keen panel of buyers.

Euro cross steers two years account Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain, sold for $2520. Jilabri Family Trust, Milbong, sold Droughtmaster steers two years for $2490. Charbray steers two years account Ken and Carolyn Armstrong, Josephville, sold for $2420. Brangus steers 15 months account Darren Job, Rosewood, sold for $2280.



Ray Lutter, Charlwood, sold Droughtmaster steers 15 months for $2180. John and Michelle Wyatt, Kalbar, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2300. Wattle Tree Stud, Silverdale, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1980. Echo Hills Cattle Co, Laravale, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1900.



Rhys Bodey, Roadvale, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1860. Highlands Grazing Co sold Brahman cross preg-tested in calf heifers for $2500. Droughtmaster heifers ready to join account Liam Gill, Birnam, sold for $2080. Braford heifers 18 months account Eurara Pty Ltd sold for $1970.



Charbray weaner heifers account John and Michelle Wyatt sold for $2020. AS, CA and ME Gee, Beaudesert, sold Brangus cows and calves for $3350. Euro cross cows and calves account Hazel Bayliss, Ripley, sold for $3350. Echo Hills Cattle Co sold Santa cows for $2000.

The next Beaudesert sale is the annual Euro show and sale this Saturday, with a presentation of awards to be held at 9.30 am and the sale to follow at 10am.



