Droughtmaster weaner steers make 672c/$1461 at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded 2981 head of prime and store cattle for last week's sale.

The prime markets eased on the back of complications due to flooding in the southern processing facilities.

The store market eased on previous weeks on the back of the mixed quality yarding of store cattle on offer.

The yarding was drawn from Hughenden, Mt Isa, Winton, Longreach, Aramac and all local areas.

Bulls under 450kg sold to 408c, and bulls over 450kg made 400c.

Cows 300-400kg sold to 310c, cows 400-500kg made 410c, and cows over 500kg reached 400c.

Heifers under 220kg made 564c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 570c, heifers 280-350kg reached 576c, heifers 350-450kg made 520c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 450c.

Steers under 220kg sold to 672c, steers 220-280kg sold to 662c, steers 280-350kg made 630c, steers 350-400kg reached 614c, steers 400-550kg made 550c, and steers over 550kg sold to 432c.

Mickeys made to 686c.

Cows and calves made to $2950/unit.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Chandler Grazing, Hillalong, Barcaldine, sold prime Droughtmaster cows to a top of 320c weighing 638.1kg to return $2043.28/hd.

B and J Hall, Bibil, Muttaburra, sold a run of Brahman and Brahman cross steers, with the heavy steers topping at 404.2c weighing 627.5kg to return $2536.36/hd. The feeder steers in the run sold to a top of 530c weighing 514kg to return $2727.09/hd.

RJ Murphy, Everton, Aramac, sold heavy Santa cows to top at 315.2c weighing 660kg to return $2079.00/hd. Lillianfells Investments, Lillianfells, Longreach, sold a good run of Santa cross steers to a top of 550.2c weighing 407.5kg to return $2242.07/hd. James Muller, Arrolla, Cloncurry, sold a run of Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross heifers selling to a top of 552.2c weighing 332.1kg to return $1833.63/hd.



DA and JH Scobie, Parkdale, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $2425/unit. Dalmar Holdings P/L, Kismet, Aramac, sold a Santa Gertrudis cross heifer for 387.2c weighing 550kg returning $2129.60. Collins Cattle Co, Brides Creek, Blackall, sold Braford cross heifers for 410c averaging 440.3kg returning $1805.08/hd.



Ewen Plains Grazing, Ewen Plains, Prairie, sold Droughtmaster cows for 351.2c averaging 525kg returning $1843.80/hd. Wololla Partnership, Wololla, Jericho, sold Charolais cross bullocks for 392.2c at 722kg to return $2833/hd. GC and JA Peck, Purtora, Blackall, sold good Euro cross for 338.2c at 611kg to return $2068/hd and also sold steers for 582.2c at 391kg to return $2273/hd.



Sandover Pastoral, Amaroo, Alice Springs, sold Santa cross cows for 358.2c at 524kg to return $1877/hd. GJ and JM Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold Good Brahman cows for 332.2c at 541kg to return $1798/hd. R and T Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold heavy Brahmans to a top of 332.2c at 720kg to return $2391/hd.



Taree Grazing, Taree, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for $508.2c weighing 353kg for a return of $1794/hd. They had also sold Droughtmaster cows for $315.0c weighing 638kg for a return of $2009/hd.

Urquhart Grazing, Urquhart, sold Brahman cross steers for $642.2c weighing 189kg for a return of $1216/hd. IT and NM Batt, Hillview, Muttaburra, sold Angus cross mickeys for $686.2c weighing 248kg for a return of $1703/hd. Westhill Trust, Westhill, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $2950/hd. JJH Trust, Norward, sold Brahman cows and calves for $2100/hd.



Moonbong Partnership, Ravensbourne, Blackall, sold a Santa Gertrudis bull for 320c weighing 1010kg to return $3232. EW and EM Moller, Edwinstowe, Jericho, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 400c weighing 542kg to return $2170/hd.



Mellish Park Grazing, Neenah Park, Longreach, sold Brahman cross steers for 526c weighing 405kg to return $2132.31/hd. Ben Avery, Allandale, Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers for 614c weighing 366.5kg to return $2251/hd. Gunnawarra Pastoral Co, Crewekerne, Muttaburra, sold Charbray steers for 546.2c weighing 332.5kg to return $1816/hd.



Alan C Steadman, The Ranch, Longreach, sold Brangus steers for 630c weighing 290kg to return $1827/hd. Ravenswood Pastoral Co, Ravenswood, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster steers for 648c weighing 244kg to return $1581/hd. DM and SE Wehl, Ravenswood, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster steers for 672c weighing 217kg to return $1461/hd.



AJ and RM Coyne, Cavendish, Alpha, sold Charolais cross heifers for 400c weighing 590.8kg to return $2363/hd. William J Ferguson, Newhaven, Barcaldine, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 392.2c weighing 518.3kg to return $2032/hd. Dalkeith Pastoral Co, Dalkieth, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 440c weighing 430kg to return $1892/hd.