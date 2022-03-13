Having a ball in the name of kindness

+21 Photos: Clare Adcock











































Once again the Dancing Under The Stars ball has been a success, with attendees travelling far and wide to raise money for a cause very close to the heart of rural Australians.

Founders of the Dolly's Dream foundation Tick and Kate Everett were guest speakers on the night, telling the story of losing their daughter Dolly after she was heavily impacted by bullying.

Mr and Mrs Everett told the crowd how they started the foundation as a tribute to their daughter, in an effort to help other children and their parents to recognise the warning signs and effects of bullying.

In particular, the couple said they wanted to help rural parents deal with the challenges of living apart from their children when they go off to boarding school, particularly when their teenagers are faced with cyberbullying.

Ms Everett closed with some words of encouragement, urging the crowd to spread kindness in their schools, workplaces, and communities.

"We're all here for one reason and it's to be kind. So be kind and speak, even if your voice shakes."

Money was raised for the foundation through a silent and live auction, as well as a raffle.

