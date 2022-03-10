Cows and calves sell to $4050 at Monto

Under steamy conditions Monto Cattle & Country held its fortnightly fat and store sale with 470 head yarded. Most markets held firm except for cows which were back slightly.



Heavy bulls sold from 280 to 376c/kg, while a sound Angus bull sold for $5400. Brahman bullocks 560kg sold for 486c to return $2716. Six tooth Brangus heifers averaging 540kg returned $2246. Cows 680kg from Thangool returned $2625/hd at 385c. Red Brangus cows 540kg sold to 379c to return $2050.



Charbray No 1 steers 467kg sold for $2632 at 563c and Brangus cross steers for $2676. Droughtmaster steers 520kg sold for $2808 at 540c. Droughtmaster cross steers 420kg returned $2444 at 580c. Braford cross steers 366kg sold for 640c to return $2345.

Droughtmaster steers 296kg sold for 793c to return $2347. A good run of weaner steers was presented with prices ranging from 690-880c. Droughtmaster weaner steers 233kg from Ubobo sold for $1945 at 832c. S and H Mossman's Brahman cross weaner steers averaging 295kg sold for $2177 at 738c. Monal Grazing's Angus weaner steers sold for 880c to return $1870.



Twin Creeks Grazing sold Brangus cross cows and calves for $4050 and Brangus cows and calves from Thangool sold for $3800. JM Turner sold Brahman cross cows and calves for $3750. Braford cross heifers 330kg sold for $1800 at 542c. Charbray heifers 308kg sold for 550c to return $1695. Brahman cross weaner heifers sold for 580c.

Monto Cattle & Country's next sale on Wednesday March 23 will be the annual prime cattle show and sale, followed by the fat and store sale.