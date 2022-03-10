Jackson nurse wins Qld Rural Women's Award

A Jackson child health nurse has been named the 2022 Queensland AgriFutures Rural Women's Award winner at an awards ceremony in Brisbane.

Rebecca Bradshaw was recognised for her drive to make a positive change for rural and remote families having established the first private, child health nurse-led service to be delivered online in Queensland.



The award comes with a $15,000 grant to further her work and Ms Bradshaw will represent Queensland at the national awards in October for the chance at winning an additional $20,000 grant.



She was joined as a finalist alongside Dalby businesswoman Jilly Tyler, Innisfail AgTech entrepreneur Jennifer McKee, and Townsville photographer and AgTech champion Fiona Lake.



Ms Bradshaw said it was exciting to be part of such an amazing network of strong and powerful women.

"It (this award) means more access and more availability of child health nurse centres to all our amazing, resilient rural mums who we know are the back bone to our agricultural industry," she said.



Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said Ms Bradshaw was a worthy winner of the award.

"Congratulations to Rebecca whose amazing work to deliver online child health support for rural communities is both a wonderful example of the spirit of the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award and an inspiration for all women to use and develop their skills to benefit their industries and communities," Mr Furner said.

"Her passion to address the challenges of accessible child and family health services has resulted in Queensland's first private, child health nurse-led service to be delivered online."

Managing director of AgriFutures Australia, John Harvey, said the Rural Women's Award was Australia's leading award in acknowledging and supporting the essential role women play in rural industries and communities.

"The state announcement is an important step in acknowledging the contribution of these outstanding women, as well as shining a spotlight on role models for the next generation of rural leaders," Mr Harvey said.

