Reality TV star to judge Roma Picnics fashions

Married at First Sight star Ivan Sarakula will headline the Roma Picnic Races fashions on the field judging panel when the big event gets underway on Saturday March 26.

Regulars to the Roma Picnic will know the stakes are high when it comes to fashion, and 2022 will be no different with more than $12,500 in prizes up for grabs in the Western Truck Group fashions.

The massive prize pool is spread across four categories: Contemporary Lady, the Alex Taylor Classic Lady, Best Dressed Couple and Best Headwear.

Some of the major prizes include accommodation packages at Mooloolaba's Peninsula Resort and Brisbane's Docks on Goodwin, a $2000 Robert White Jewellery voucher and a stunning pearl bracelet donated by the Taylor family.

Fashions of the field coordinator Angela Frith said the committee were delighted to have MAFS star, Mr Sarakula join the judging panel.

"Ivan will join our other judges, Kate McAuley, McAuley Contracting, and Cara Spreadborough of Sorority Clothing and we think that it will be great fun to have Ivan share his fashion insights with guests on the day," Ms Frith said.

Eye for fashions: Married at First Sight star Ivan Sarakula has joined the fashions judging panel.

"In addition to the major prizes we have loads of smaller but gorgeous offerings, many from local businesses. We'd like to thank all our amazing sponsors - they come back year after year to support us and we wouldn't be able to run this event without them."

Participants will be asked to nominate on arrival with the finals at 3pm.



After welcoming a record crowd to the 2021 Roma Picnics, the race club committee is once again busy preparing for the iconic event.

This year there are some new ticketing options on the table and Roma Picnic Race Club president Andrew Harland said the packages are designed to make the race day as enjoyable and inclusive as possible.

Patrons can 'skip the queue' and purchase gate and even drink tickets online prior to the event with hundreds already taking up the offer.

"One of things people say they love about the Roma Picnics is the relaxed, fun vibe - while it certainly attracts a young crowd it's safe and fun for families as well," Mr Harland said.

"We've put a lot preparation into making sure the event runs really smoothly and we'd really encourage people to take advantage of being able to get their drink and gate tickets online before the event, just so they can get down to the business of having fun.

"This year we have the new TopX Reserved Seating Marquee. Anyone can go into that marquee but groups of people are able to reserve themselves a table for just $100.

"There is also the open-air marquee which is going to be trackside just to give people more seating options."

Tickets can be purchased by visiting romapicnicraces.com.au

Fun for all: The Roma Picnics are very much a family friendly event.

The gates will open at 11am with the H&H Builders Calcutta due to kick off at the main bar at Noon.

The five race program will get underway at 1.30pm and will see the connections race for their share of the $74,000 prize pool - one of the biggest on offer in country Queensland racing.

A massive highlight will be Brisbane's Groove Elements who're heading west to perform at the sold-out Black Toyota Black Tie Ball on Friday, March 25, and the Roma Picnics the following day.

Grove Elements have made a name for themselves in recent years as one of Queensland's best live bands. They were a huge hit with the record crowd when they performed at last year's event.

Also not to be missed will be the famed Carlton Schooner Suit Races at 5pm which see ladies and gents don life sized schooner suits for a fun filled dash down the home straight.

The schooner suit races are a hoot at the Roma Picnics.

Those who finish first with the required amount of beer still in their cup will take home 10 free cartons of Great Northern beer.

Afternoon tea has been a special institution at the Roma Picnic Races for decades and this year, local fashion and homewares business, Inky & Moss, is on board as the naming sponsor.

Coordinator, Sarah Frith, said heading to the Wool Court for a delicious afternoon tea was a great Roma Picnics tradition.

"It's a real tradition to head over to the Wool Court following fashions on the field and just enjoy some delicious afternoon tea with friends," Ms Frith said.

"It's a great excuse to get into the air conditioning and put your feet up," she said.

Any guests with a weekend members ticket have free entry to afternoon tea with additional tickets available for purchase for others at the door.

Don't forget the horses!

The Roma Picnic Race Club will offer $74,000 in prize money across five races at their event on Saturday, March 26.

Mr Harland said the committee had worked hard to increase the prize money in recent years and were proud to contribute to the local racing economy.

"The racing industry is hugely important to Roma and employs a significant number of people across the region," Mr Harland said.

"A few years ago we introduced a couple of extra incentives just to put the spotlight firmly on the sport of racing.

"We will award $500 to the Brown & Hurley Jockey of the Day and $500 to the Roma Communications Trainer of the Day.

"These have proved really popular with the local racing community."

The Roma Picnics attracted more than 4000 people last year and Mr Harland said putting on event of this magnitude was only possible due to generous sponsors.

He said the committee and wider Roma public wanted to thank major sponsors: Great Northern Brewing, Statham Chessman, Halls Chadwick, Morgans Financial, Pickles Auction, the Club Hotel, TopX, Black Toyota, Mazars, CBRE, NAB Roma, Western Truck Group, Inky & Moss, H&H Builders, Queensland Country Life, Wild Desert, Roma Communications, Brown & Hurley and Hede, Byrne & Hall.

