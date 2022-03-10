Why the Broncos are partnering with beef farmers

Australian Beef and the Brisbane Broncos have joined forces to highlight the essential role red meat plays in high-performing athletes' diets, thanks to MLA.



It is hoped Australian Beef's partnership with the number one football club for viewership in Australia for 2022 and 2023 will provide brand integration and content opportunities and highlight how beef powers the club's elite athletes.



MLA managing director, Jason Strong, said MLA was thrilled to have Australian Beef as an official partner of the Brisbane Broncos, embracing the opportunity to showcase Aussie beef's nutritional credentials.

"Australian beef is packed with natural protein, so partnering with the Brisbane Broncos is a great fit to demonstrate the important role nutrient-dense Australian red meat plays as part of a healthy diet," Mr Strong said.

MLA domestic marketing manager, Graeme Yardy, said the Broncos partnership continued to build on the association with healthy lifestyles of high-performing athletes who eat beef.

"Australian Beef has a successful history of partnering with high-performing athletes and we're really pleased to be associating with the Broncos, the most popular football club across all codes in Australia, who can share the story of Australian Beef," Mr Yardy said.

"Partnering with a high-profile sports property helps the Australian Beef brand to amplify its key health messages around beef's role in a healthy diet, ensuring we make every bite count."



Brisbane Broncos head of performance Dave Ballard said it was awesome for their players to be powered by Australian Beef both on and off the field.



"Good nutrition and a balanced diet are key for elite athletes so having Australian Beef as a partner will give us the edge we need every week in the NRL," he said.

