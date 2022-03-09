Warwick truckie claims Young Person in Transport award

Industry all-rounder Luke Cannon of Frasers Livestock Transport in Warwick has claimed this year's Young Person in Transport award.



The acclaimed award recognises and acknowledges the contribution younger transport workers aged 35 years or under are making to the sustainability of the transport industry.

Second year running, this year's award was announced at the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland (LRTAQ) conference, held on the Sunshine Coast over the weekend.

LRTAQ president Gerard Johnson said Mr Cannon was an impressive young man.



"Luke is a true industry all-rounder and displays a willingness to go above and beyond each and every day and to be a part of the industry he loves," he said.



Luke Cannon accepting his award.

Mr Cannon's employer Ross Fraser said the award is a great innovation by the LRTAQ.

"It's a great opportunity to recognise the young up-and-coming people in the industry and Luke is certainly one of those people," Mr Fraser said.

"Luke started with us in the welding bay, then he went into truck driving and the opportunity came up for him to go into operations within our business.

"We like to bring people up through the ranks, especially those who are interested in going a bit further. The team at Frasers Livestock Transport congratulate Luke for his accomplishment and what he has achieved within the industry."



The LRTAQ Young Person in Transport Award finalists for 2022 are:

. Andrew Travers, Travers Transport - Springsure

. Brodie Coleman, Condrabri - Miles

. Jamie Healey, Seilers Transport - Kingaroy

. Luke Cannon, Frasers Livestock Transport, Warwick

. Luke Taylor, Kahler Transport - Geham

+5 Finalists - Photos: Supplied











MORE GALLERIES

Mr Johnson praised each of the five finalists for their dedication to rural transport.



"Each of these individuals displays pride and professionalism in their career, demonstrates a passion for our industry and has a strong desire to advance within it," he said.



"These young men are a credit to our industry and I'm looking forward to promoting their stories to encourage other young people to consider a career in rural transport."

Mr Johnson said in his opinion one of the biggest challenges in the industry was driver welfare and attracting drivers.

"The average age of a driver these days is over 50, and in order to secure the future of our food and fibre supply chains we need to get serious about bringing younger people into the industry," he said.

"Our finalist are the proof in the pudding that this is a great industry to both earn a living and forge a rewarding career in."

Read more

South Burnett farmers raise money for flood affected locals



Farmers must bring more to negotiating table, AFI conference hears

Malaysia MOU opens big doors for halal food exports

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

