Kersh aims for the top in US

Darcy Kersh knows, with absolute certainty, what he wants. Every decision the young cowboy makes is geared towards achieving a goal in the sport of rodeo.



"I figured if I wanted to make a living in the rodeo industry, I needed to do it in the best country there is for it," Kersh said.



"I started off at Panhandle State University in Oklahoma. I knew I needed somewhere to be, to get my feet on the ground.



"But, I got to a point where I realised I was past College rodeo. It was a really good place to start off but it wasn't where I wanted to stay."



Despite the confidence and self-assurance, Kersh is aware of how far he's come from arriving with just a suitcase and saddle, and only a pushbike as transport for his first few months on United States soil.



And just how much work is ahead of him to achieve his goal.



"As a timed event competitor it takes a lot, especially a roper, to get yourself in a position to win. There's so much more that goes into having the horses under you to succeed," Kersh said.

"If you're not mounted on a horse that's good enough to win-on, you're not going to win, no matter how good you are.

"So, over the years in Australia, I'd built myself up to have good horses or be able to ride good horses, so when I sold everything with a plan to start fresh over here, my struggle was gauging the horse market here, as horses are worth so much more.

"I had a good idea of what every level of horse was worth in Australia but to be in a position to buy what I needed to buy here was a different story. So, I just started looking for prospects, bought some young horses, trained them, now I've got some decent horses that I've bought over here, so I'll trade those. It takes a lot of trading, and it'll be a long process to get what I want."



Just as all of these challenges were being overcome, Darcy was injured during practice, forcing him to take a competition break.



"It's been tough, super tough - to be here in the best place in the world to rodeo and not be able to do it," said Darcy.



"It's hard but there are learning opportunities with every injury, so I've been working on strengthening my mind, reading books and learning different perspectives on mental performance."



With his passion for rodeo and training horses, and a goal to be the best he can be, Darcy is committed to proving anything is possible.



"I want to prove to myself I can make it over here. I don't think anyone from Australia has made the PRCA NFR as a timed event competitor.



"I know it'll take a lot of work, but I will do it."