Backgrounder steers sell to $2185 at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding due to continual flooding rain across the south east corner. All descriptions sold in line with the current market values. Backgrounding steers met hot competition from restockers local and travelled. Very few export cattle were yarded and sold well.

Angus cross vealers from Ken Klein sold to good rates with the heifers selling to 345.2c/kg to return $1860/hd and the steers making 715.2c/kg and $1716/hd. Backgrounder steers from Brendan Wilkins sold to 689.2c/kg to make $2185/hd. Brendan also sold trade feeder steers for 603.2ckg to realise $2118/hd.

Brenton and Erin Mitchell sold backgrounder heifers for $1730/hd or 635.2c/kg. Brahman feeder heifers from Usher Pastoral Co made 507.2c/kg to come back at $2031/hd. Denis Heck sold grain trade steers for 544.2c/kg to return $2040/hd. Heavy cows from Fernbank Pastoral made 373.2c/kg to come back at $2183/hd. A Limo bull from McCarthy's sold to 350.2c/kg to return $2521.



