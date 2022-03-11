Weather stalls Downs teenage boys' competition

+6













Due to the recent weather events only some of the teenage boys' fixtures were able to go ahead in round 2.

Dalby Wheatmen went head to head with South Toowoomba Kookaburras in the Under 13/15 and 16 and USQ Saints took on South Toowoomba Kookaburras in the Under 14s. All results are now finalised and can be found at www.downsrugby.com.au. We look forward to getting all teams on the field for an all-inclusive round 3.



2022 is looking bright for Downs Rugby as strong support for the game was evident at the well-attended Downs Rugby Limited AGM and President's meeting held at Club Toowoomba on Saturday. Every club was well represented, with a good showing of life members, officials from the Downs, Qld Country Rugby and QRU.



Sue-Ann McGowan presented a report on the ever-growing Women In Downs Rugby Initiative highlighting the need for continued education in the women's game to support the specific safety needs for our women.



Darling Downs Rugby Referees Association president Ian McGowan was also invited to speak and highlighted the challenges facing the officials on the Downs. Ian said that the number of games being played on the Downs had increased, but the number of referees had not, and encouraged clubs to seek out members in their area who may be interested in becoming referees or match officials. Contact Ian McGowan (president@ddrra.com) to find out more about the Match Officials Club Liaison Program.

Upcoming events include:

A free Referee Ready Course, hosted by Annie Dickeson, will take place this Saturday March 12 at Downs Rugby House, 112 James Street, Toowoomba starting at 9am. Those interested can head to our website for links to register. Participants must be over 13 years. Normally this course would cost close to $50 per person, so please take advantage of this incredible opportunity.



City v Country will take place at Codamine's Fishtank on Saturday March 19. Under 19 Downs Rugby Representative Colts management will host a muster from 3.30pm. At 5.30pm the City v Country Women's XV-a-side will kick off with 30 minute halves. The Senior Men's XVs City v Country clash kicks off at 6.50pm.



Get ready for the pre-season Rugby Battle In The Bush, April 1-3, proudly hosted by Dalby Rugby Club. This massive weekend includes a special Friday evening event, a full day of Saturday rugby, including a rematch of the 2021 Hospital Cup grand final between GPS Gallopers and UQ rugby clubs, and coaching clinics will be held on Sunday.



For more detail on all upcoming events head to www.downsrugby.com.au for links.



Rugby on the Downs would not be what it is without the generous support it receives from the business community. Downs Rugby is thrilled to announce a new partnership with RDO Equipment as the major sponsor for the senior men's competition. In 2022 the competition for the RDO Risdon Cup is set to be fierce. We thank RDO for supporting grassroots rugby, which we know to be an important part of the fabric of many of our communities in the Downs Rugby region.



Huge thanks to our major sponsors: Stag Machinery, Barenbrug, CHS Broadbent, NRG Services, Black Truck Sales / Isuzu Ute, Verifact Traffic, Nutrien Ag Solutions,The Fit Lab Health and Fitness Centre, Gilbert Apparel/Equipment and Arctic Energy Solar. A special mention to Wagners as they continue as sponsors and have been unequivocal in their support of community rugby since 2014. Thank you to Cameron Coleman and Michael Kemp. Also thanks to NRG Services - Dan Briskey and Tim O'Neill.