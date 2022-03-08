Photos: Stanthorpe Apple and Grape Harvest Festival

The Stanthorpe Apple and Grape Harvest Festival wrapped up on the weekend, bringing to a close 10 fun-filled days.

Large crowds descended on the town for a 'grape time', getting involved in events such as the grape crushing championships, longest apple peeling championships, food and wine fiesta, and the apple and grape gala ball.

There was also a street parade, open gardens, markets, street carnivals, apple orchard open days, busking championships, paddock to piazza chef demonstrations and an Italian long lunch.

The festival, which has been "crushing it" since 1966, has overcome the challenges of drought, bushfires and COVID-19 in the past, and organisers were thrilled to see the crowds turn up despite the tumultuous week leading up to the event, which saw flooding in south east Queensland and northern NSW regions.

