Tough conditions at Biloela motocross

+99







































































































































































































MORE GALLERIES

Hot and muddy conditions on Saturday met riders as they started a new year of competition in the MPE Suspension CQ Motocross Championship.



Biloela Dirt Riders Club hosted Round 1 of the competition on the weekend for over 250 riders.



While some rode well to take trophies others took an ambulance ride as conditions were tough on Saturday.



The heat was well over the 40 degree mark on both days and made volunteering hot work for both riders and officials.

Also read: RFDS hero award to Justin and Kate

Also read: Stud cattle fitting in demand