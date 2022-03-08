Quality Angus cross weaner heifers sell to $2147 at Biggenden

Cattle were drawn from Proston, Monto, Kenilworth, Tuchekoi, Miriam Vale, Mary Valley, Curra, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Mount Perry, Murgon, Hervey Bay and Gin Gin.

Four tooth Santa Gertrudis cross heifers from Proston sold for 478c/$2988. Six tooth Santa Gertrudis cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 440c/$2575. Four tooth Brahman heifers from Childers sold for 429c/$2457.

Brangus cows from Coringa sold for 387c/$1950. Droughtmaster cows from Kenilworth sold for 384c/$2141. Santa Gertrudis cross cows from Eidsvold sold for 385c/$2224. Speckle Park cross cows from Bundaberg sold for 374c/$1773.

Santa Gertrudis and Angus cross No 1 heifer PTIC under four months from Eidsvold sold for $2400-$2500. Grey Brahman cows and calves from Tiaro sold for $3000. Brangus cross cows and calves from Biggenden sold for $2850. Crossbred cows and calves from Mundubbera sold for $2550.

Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Gin Gin sold for 580c/$2775. Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Munna creek sold for 580c/$2813. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Dallarnil sold for 586c/$2676. Two tooth Angus steers from Bundaberg sold for 566c/$2453.

Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Tiaro sold for 644c/$2029. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Munna Creek sold for 602c/$2469. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Biggenden sold for 608c/$2031. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 598c/$2446.

Santa Gertrudis Hereford cross weaner steers from Eidsvold sold for 850c/$2105. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Tuchekoi sold for 816c/$1762. Crossbred weaner steers from Kilkivan sold for 826c/$1987. Charbray weaner steers from Didcot sold for 768c/$2181. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 850c/$1862. A line of Brahman cross weaner steers from Childers sold for 846c/$1324-$1899.

Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Bucca sold for 596c/$2253. Milk tooth Brangus heifers from Coringa sold for 558c/$1814. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Biggenden sold for 584-626c/$1996-$2010. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis Angus cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 618c/$2046. Milk tooth Limousin cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 604c/$2076. Milk tooth Simmental and Charolais cross heifers from Proston sold for 626c/$2063.

Angus cross weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 700c/$1995. Angus cross weaner heifers from Kolbor sold for 704c/$2147. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Tuchekoi sold for 744c/$1761. Red Brangus weaner heifers from Monto sold for 714c/$1468. Red Brahman weaner heifers from Bundaberg sold for 800c/$1440.