Yearling steers returning to the paddock top at 812c at Toowoomba

Heavy falls of rain across the supply area resulted in no sale for two weeks at the Toowoomba cattle sale, and the wet conditions reduced this week's sale to 140 head.

Young cattle were in the largest numbers along with a handful of mixed quality cows. The regular feed and trade buyers were in attendance, plus a large line up of restocker operators.

Prices for young cattle returning to the paddock continued to receive excellent competition from restockers. All classes of feeder cattle also experienced very strong support. The small sample of cows sold to fair demand for the quality penned.

Light weight yearling steers under 200kg returning to the paddock made to a top of 812c, with the under 280kg lines averaging 716c with sales to 758c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged 652c and made to 684c/kg.

Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 700c to average 667c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 670c to average 635c with some to restockers at 644c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 450c/kg.

A few plain condition heavy weight cows made to 328c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 336c/kg. Cows and calves made to $3800/unit.



Thebest bull returned $3054. No heavy cows were yarded. Angus feeder bulls returned $1849.

Trade weight feeders steers a/c KD and PM Roche, Rosalie Plains, weighing 348kg sold for 666c to return $2320. 44 mixed sex weaners a/c Paul and Wendy Blinco, Anduramba, saw the steers average $1959 with the heifers run averaging $1689.

Lightweight Limousin steers a/c Health and Kylie Cauley, Jones Gully, returned to the paddock at 812c with the heifers reaching 700c.