Warning: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall possible

PARTS of Queensland are being warned of the possibility of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy rainfall over the coming days.

The Bureau of Meteorology says storms are expected between Rockhampton and Townsville today (Monday) and from Townsville to the Wide Bay region on Tuesday.

BOM says the severe storm activity is expected to peak on Wednesday, as storms become more intense and widespread, extending to flood-affected areas in the south east and the Wide Bay area.

However, it is set to be continuing blue skies and extreme heatwaves for much of the inland.

Where the rain fell in the past week. Source - BOM

Major flood warnings remain in place for the Weir, Moonie, Condamine and Balonne rivers. Minor flood warnings are in place across south east Queensland.

"Catchments across south east Queensland are now saturated," BOM says.



"Creeks and streams may respond quickly to heavy, short-duration rainfall associated with any rainfall activity.

"Severe to extreme heatwave conditions are expected to continue across northern and central Queensland over the coming days, easing towards the end of the week."

