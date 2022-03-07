PTIC cows average $2992/hd

CATTLE

Queensland cattle numbers held firm last week with 6335 head offered online.



Yearling and grown steers and heifers accounted for most of the offering while numbers of young steers and heifers grew.

NSM cows and calves averaged $3365/head, back $40 with an 81 per cent clearance.



A line of 15 four to nine-year-old cows from Murgon with CAF sired by Bindaree bulls returned $4280/head.

PTIC cows averaged $2992/head, up $169.



A line of 11 Angus cows from Wandoan aged two to three years weighing 629kg returned $3690/head.

Heifers weighing between 280-330kg averaged 631c, up 35c.



A line of 101 Santa Gertrudis heifers from Richmond weighing 288kg returned $2015 or 699c.

Heifers weighing between 330-400kg averaged 606c, back 29c.



A line of Santa Gertrudis heifers from Bell aged 12 to 15 months weighing 368kg returned $2640 or 718c.

Steers weighing 200-280kg liveweight lines averaging $158 higher, at $1959/head.



A line of 136 Droughtmaster cross steers aged six to 12 months, from Prairie, which averaged 225kg liveweight, returned $2150/head, or 840c lwt.

Steers weighing between 330-400kg averaged 626c, up 30c.



A line of 30 Angus steers from Goondiwindi aged 13 to 14 months weighing 348kg returned 687c or $2390/head.

SHEEP

Queensland sheep listings dropped by 17,000 head last week after the previous week's large offering,with numbers totalling 10,611 head.

Merino wether lambs averaged $132/head, down $4 with a total clearance of 52pc. A line of 600 Sep/Oct '21 drop lambs from Thallon weighing 41kg returned $145/head.

NSM Merino ewes averaged $191/head, back $8 with a 73pc clearance. A line of 550 five-year-old ewes from Mungallala weighing 51kg returned $197/head.