Charnelle Charolais invitational sale hits $16,000 high

New heights were reached at the 12th annual Charnelle Charolais invitational sale at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday, resulting in 71 stud lots averaging $6517 and topping at $16,000.

A breakdown of the sale saw a bull sold to $6500, 49 heifers sold to average $5877 and top at $16000, 12 cows sold to average $5916 and top at $12,000, and nine cows and calves sold to average $7777 and top at $13,000.

There were 409 semen straws which averaged $137 per straw and topped at $700/straw, 56 embryos sold for a $923 average per embryo to a top of $2600/embryo, and two flushes were sold for a $6500 average per flush to a top of $8000.

Galston Acadia Rural Services, Aberdeen, secured the top priced female, Glenlea Adwana 14TH (P) (R/F), for $16,000.

Offered by Roderick Binny, Glenlea Beef, Coffs Harbour, the cow was sired by Orara Waterfall Glenlea North (WFA N2SE) (P) and was out of Glenlea Adawa 5TH (GLE M106E) (P).

+5 Social gallery











MORE GALLERIES

Two lots then attracted the second-top price of $13,000.

Sale hosts Graham and Katrina Blanch, Charnelle Charolais, Upper Tenthill via Gatton, placed that bid to secure Cheyenne Ivory Moon (AI) (P) (R/F), who has a polled (R/F) heifer calf at foot born on December 19. Cheyenne was offered by Ashley and Michelle Casten.

Pisaturo Pastoral Co, Inga Downs, Dingo, paid the equal second top female price for Elite Desiree R1 (P) (R/F) (TW).

Sired by DSK TGL Nockup NSSE (DSK N55E) (P), the heifer was offered by Elite Cattle Co.

SHARING: Michael Smith, Elders Toowoomba, Jordan Arthur, Echuca, Jon Weeks, Warilla Charalois, Echuca, who bought a half share in Charnelle Shelley 32 (AI) (P), and vendor Graham Blanch, Charnelle Charolais, Upper Tenthill.

Jon Weeks, Warilla Charalois, Echuca, bought a 50 per cent share in Charnelle Shelley 32 (AI) (P) for $12,000. The cow was offered by Graham and Katrina Blanch.

Buyers came from Dalby, Charters Towers and Dingo, Coffs Harbour and Aberdeen in NSW, and as far away as WA, Victoria and Tasmania.

Volume buyers Cattle Creek Investment Trust purchased a total of five live lots to average $5700.

Roderick Binny said there had been a lot of interest in his offering, Glenlea Adwana, and he was very pleased with the high price.

"Her cow family is a new one for our stud and it's been very prominent over the last several years," Mr Binny said.

"She really is an ideal Charolais type. She's just got no faults. Her mother's an outstanding producer, so she's extremely fertile.

"Adwana 14th's conformation is faultless, and then you combine that with a sire that's breeding extremely consistent and high yielding well-muscled cattle with finish.

"She's got very balanced EBVs, the top of the breed for carcase and growth in a medium-framed, early-maturing body type."

Graham Blanch said they were "exceptionally happy" with the sale.



"The genetics have absolutely blown us away and I know that we've got some very happy vendors here," Mr Blanch said.



"The live cattle too - we are very pleased with the result. The quality of females and support here was very strong.



"Also, our hearts go out to those battling flood and devastation from it."

The full sale report will be available in Thursday's edition of Queensland Country Life.

Selling agents: Elders and Elite Livestock

More news

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

