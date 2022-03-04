Light weight yearling heifers sell to 722c at Dalby

The severe weather events across the supply area reduced numbers at Dalby on Wednesday to 908 cattle.



The yarding consisted of heavy feeder yearling steers and heifers with only a handful of cows and bullocks presented. All the regular feeder and restocker buyers were present and operating along with several export buyers.



Light weight yearling steers and heifers improved in price by 18c to 50c, and heavy feeder heifers improved by 27c/kg.



Yearling steers in the 200 to 280kg range returned to the paddock at 810/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged 648c and made to 688c/kg. Heavy yearling steers to feed sold to 610c and averaged 579c/kg.



Light weight yearling heifers to background averaged 690c and sold to 722c/kg. Yearling heifers in the 330 to 400kg range sold to feeder operators at 642c and to restockers at 630c to average 626c/kg. A good sample of heavy yearling heifers to feed averaged 554c and made to 604c/kg.



Young bullocks to export processors made 470c to average 463c/kg. Grown heifers to processors averaged 448c and sold to 453c/kg. Heavy weight score 3 cows to export processors sold to 379c and averaged 368c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers made 676c to average 664c/kg. Cows and calves sold to $3,320/unit.