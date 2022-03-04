Western Qld hot and dry while east coast copping a bucketing

MUCH of already parched western Queensland is set to remain bone dry while coastal areas and much of the eastern part of the state continued to cop an unprecedented bucketing.

The latest eight-day computer modeling released by the Bureau of Meteorology shows heavy rain and wild weather impacting on parts of Queensland's coastal regions, with excellent 15-25mm totals east of a line running roughly from Warwick, west of Roma, near Alpha, Richmond through to Normanton.



The latest eight days forecast map will be very welcome across big areas of the Central Highlands, desperate for decent rain before winter.

However, the very limited falls are predicted for inland areas, including much of the western half of Queensland, which is shaping up for severe to extreme heatwave conditions.

BOM's latest three month outlook released on March 3 says rainfall in the March to May autumn period is likely to be above median for south-eastern Queensland, but dry in western areas of the state.

BOM's latest three month outlook released on March 3 says rainfall in the March to May autumn period is likely to be above median for south-eastern Queensland, parts of the central and southern NT, as well as scattered areas of northern WA and northern Queensland.



Elsewhere, there are roughly equal chances of above or below median rainfall.



There is an increased chance of unusually high rainfall (in the top 20 per cent of historical records) for March to May along much of the southern coast of Queensland, eastern NSW, southern Victoria and eastern Tasmania.



According to BOM in any given outlook period, the chance of unusually high or low rainfall is around 20pc. This means that a 40pc chance of unusually wet conditions is two times the usual chance, while 60pc is three times.

