Goomboorian farm delivers organic promise | Video

AN opportunity has emerged to secure a highly fertile coastal hinterland farm located at Goomboorian, north west of Gympie, Qld.

Well positioned on Tin Can Bay Road, Ancaridge has been certified organic for the past 13 years and managed with biodynamic farming methods for the past 15 years.

The 51 hectare (126 acre) freehold property will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on March 25.

The country consists of nitrogen-rich volcanic soil on rolling cultivated fields running back to the higher ground with native vegetation in the southern back corner of the property.



The 20ha of certified organic farming land has primarily been used for high quality bean production.



Rhodes grass and green panic also diversify the income, in line with the rotational farming plan. Additional land could also be developed.

The well watered, high rainfall property has a 5ha irrigation allocation from Ross Creek. There is also a large freshwater irrigation dam supplying multiple hydrants, plus a smaller stock and domestic dam. Rainwater is also collected from the sheds and homestead.

Ancaridge is divided into three main paddocks, separating the grazing and farming land.



The farm is well serviced by a large workshop/machinery shed, packing/storage shed, loading ramp, cold-room, and tractor/vehicle shed.

The four bedroom, two bathroom, low set brick homestead also features a 11x4m swimming pool and spa.

Staff accommodation includes a cottage, two caravans, a laundry and kitchen, and a covered barbecue/living area.



The farm could also lend itself to being utilised as a cattle backgrounding/fattening operation.



Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Richard Murray, 0488 582 048, Ray White Rural.

