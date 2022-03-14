RedEarth will power up your peace of mind

This is branded content for RedEarth Energy Solutions.

After experiencing frequent blackouts when living in Eumundi, Queensland, Frank Weijers was no stranger to needing a backup power supply.



Mr Weijers kept a generator on hand so he could keep his fridge and water pump running when it happened - but an upgrade was on the cards when he moved.

"When we moved to Amamoor, just outside Gympie, in Qld, a friend was getting a RedEarth SunRise battery energy storage system, and I thought it made more sense to have a battery system as it runs your whole house and has indefinite power," he said.

Mr Weijers has a four bedroom, two bathroom house and installed a RedEarth SunRise 3 Phase system including 25 390W solar panels and five 3.55kw lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for a total of 17.75kw of storage.



"It's more than we need, but we don't waste it. The system runs my entire house except the pool pump and hot water system, and I could add those, too.

"We only use around 21kw from the batteries every 24 hours, and on top of that we also have the energy being generated by the sun during the day, so we use solar during the day and the batteries at night."

He said that by the time his family goes to bed - after making dinner, watching TV, and having the lights on using the battery energy - they still have close to 90 per cent charge left on their system.

Flexibility: Mr Weijers said the SunRise 3 Phase has given him a foothold in the on-grid and off-grid worlds.

"By the time we wake up we still have around 65pc left, and it's usually charged up again by 9am."

Mr Weijers was also able to help his neighbours out recently, when they found themselves without power for 20 hours.



"There are three houses here with their own separate meters, but we were all fine as we had battery backup. The others brought their freezers up and plugged them in. We never ran out of power over the duration of the blackout."

He said he's even sold his old generator as it had become redundant.

"The battery system has given me peace of mind - no matter what is happening on the planet, unless we go into complete darkness for a few days, we know that we'll always be okay.

"The SunRise 3 Phase gives me a foothold in both the on-grid and off-grid worlds. I love this system."

RedEarth systems have a 10-year repair and replacement warranty and are made locally with lithium-ion battery modules.



RedEarth's products are the only Australian-made and owned all-in-one systems certified by the Clean Energy Council (CEC), and the company is certified under quality standard ISO9001:2015.

Visit www.redearth.energy for enquiries



