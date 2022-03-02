New Everest to come with 6 and 4-cylinder diesel engines

The next generation Ford Everest SUV has made its global debut, with four variants announced for Australia.



Ford Australia's offering will start with Ambiente, followed by Trend, Sport and Platinum, but buyers will have to pay extra to get into a model with the beefier V6 turbo-diesel.

Platinum and Sport will get the 3.0L V6 turbo-diesel, while the Ambiente and Trend will be equipped with the current 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel.



Both engines are backed by Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission.

Everest program manager Pritika Maharaj said the V6 delivered the big-engine torque and power customers wanted.



"It feels really tough in the sense that it's got endless power and torque, but it is also refined and quiet on the road," Ms Maharaj said.

"Regardless of engine, our customers can be confident that they have the power and torque they need whether they're towing, going off-road, or just heading out on a family adventure."



Interior

Ford's China and international markets group design director Max Wolff said the new Everest interior had been redesigned for comfort.



"One of the first things you'll notice when you get into a new Everest is how quiet it is," Mr Wolff said.



"We've all been in vehicles with multiple rows of seats where you have to twist your head around and almost shout to be heard by passengers in the second or third rows.



"That's an issue we wanted to solve for Everest, so the interior would be a quiet place in which you can easily talk to your family or friends and enjoy the journey together."



All variants get integrated wireless charging and an electric parking brake.



Heated and ventilated front seats are standard on Sport and Platinum, and optional on Trend.



10-way power adjustment and memory function for the driver is standard on Platinum. Platinum also receives heated second row seats and a heated steering wheel.

Access to the third-row seats is now easier thanks to second-row seats that slide further forward than before.



Additionally, all occupants now have places to store their things and in Trend, Sport and Platinum variants, are able to charge their devices with power outlets in all three rows.

Ford has prioritised flexible seating in the next-gen Everest; the second-row slides with a 60:40 split seatback while on Platinum the 50:50 split third row in seven-seat configuration can be folded at the touch of a button.



Both the second and third row seats have been designed to fold flat to allow for long loads to be carried safely.



Technology

Everest comes with a large 8-inch (Ambiente, Trend and Sport) or 12.4-inch (Platinum) digital instrument panel that replaces the traditional analogue clusters.



Everest also features high-resolution 10.1-inch (Ambiente) or 12-inch (Trend, Sport, Platinum) portrait-oriented centre touchscreens.



Additionally, there's an embedded factory-fitted modem, allowing customers to connect to Everest when linked with the FordPass app, which has features like remote start, vehicle status check and remote lock and unlock functions via mobile device.

The portrait-orientated screen is also linked to a 360-degree camera with split-view display to make parking easier in tight urban spaces or to assist when negotiating particularly tricky terrain while out exploring.



In addition, customers can control Everest's new exterior zone lighting system via the touchscreen or the FordPass app, which means they don't have to park, work, camp or do anything in the dark.

Engineering

Ford says a 50mm increase in next-gen Everest's track helps deliver a more controlled ride on-road, while tweaks to damper settings allowed the team to inject more 'fun' and control into the way Everest rides both on-and off-road.



Everest has underbody protection and off-road selectable drive modes plus rear locking differential, and two functional tow hooks upfront.

It is is offered with two drivetrain options - 4x2 RWD is only available on Ambiente and Trend; while 4x4 variants across the range feature a permanent four-wheel drive system that uses an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case (EMTC) with selectable drive modes.

Where available, Everest's dedicated off-road screen displays vehicle information and on variants fitted with a 360-degree camera - a front camera view of the terrain ahead, with predictive overlay guidelines designed to help the driver negotiate obstacles.



With a press of a button, the driver can view their driveline and diff-lock indicators, steering angle and guides, and vehicle roll and pitch angles.

Everest has a water wading ability of up to 800mm and a maximum trailer towing capability of up to 3500kg braked when fitted with the optional factory tow pack, which now has an integrated trailer brake controller.



All variants receive a trailer light check function and trailer connection checklist, as a well as a new tow/haul drive mode to improve gearshift response when towing.



Space in the engine bay allows for a second battery to power aftermarket accessories.



The new integrated roof rails can now support static loads of up to 350kg and 'dynamic' loads of up to 100kg, enabling Everest to carry bikes, canoes, cargo pod or roof-top tent.



Driver safety

The addition of the far-side airbag and dual knee airbags brings the number of airbags up to nine, including front driver and passenger, dual seat side thorax airbags and dual side curtain airbags which cover all three rows.

Everest Platinum is equipped with active park assist, which can assist the driver to fit safely in tight spaces at the press of a button.



The system takes care of the steering, shifting, acceleration and braking to navigate into parallel or perpendicular parking spaces. It will also drive itself out of a parallel parking spot when prompted.

Everest's Matrix LED headlamps, exclusive to Platinum, offer greater visibility due to a raft of features, including auto dynamic levelling and speed dependent lighting that can adjust the intensity of the beam in front of the vehicle depending on the vehicle's speed.



The headlamps also offer both static and dynamic bending capability as well as glare-free high-beams, which help provide maximum visibility for the driver without dazzling other road users.

New to Everest is Ford's adaptive cruise control system with lane centring, which helps drivers maintain the correct speed, and with 'Stop & Go', can slow down the Everest if traffic ahead has stopped or slowed.



Lane centring scans lane markings to help alert drivers to move safely back to the centre of your lane. iACC also adds speed sign recognition to help you stay at the right speed.

Ford Australia is yet to provide a release date.

