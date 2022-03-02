Man crushed by tractor in Central Queensland

The Alton Downs man was trapped under the tractor for an hour before he was freed. Photo: RACQ CapRescue

A man in his fifties is recovering in hospital, after he was crushed by a tractor north west of Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services and the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter were tasked to the Alton Downs rural property, where it was reported a man in his fifties was crushed by a tractor, and still entrapped under it.



It was reported that he became trapped when the tractor he was winching onto the back of a tilt tray truck, slipped of the side of the truck, landing on top of him and crushing his leg.



Upon arrival to the property, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - along with members of the Queensland Ambulance Service were in attendance and endeavouring to free the man.



He was entrapped for approximately an hour before being freed and flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.



