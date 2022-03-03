High performance weaners ready to go

BUYERS will have their choice of 1800 outstanding Hereford and other British breeds cattle at George and Fuhrmann's annual Day One weaner sale on Friday, March 11.

The highly sought after and well regarded "bred to perform" weaners produced by specialist cattle producers from throughout NSW's Northern Rivers region represent some of the best weaners on offer, a fact well recognised by both Queensland and NSW buyers.

George and Fuhrmann's annual Day One weaner sale kicks off at 10am NSW time in the impressive undercover Casino Saleyards on Friday, March 11.



Feature drafts for the March 11 sale include 300 EU accredited Hereford weaner steers and 50 Hereford weaner heifers from highly regarded breeders John and Maree Smith, Glen Ayr, Woodenbong.

GNF's annual Day One weaner sale kicks off at 10am NSW time at Casino on Friday, March 11.

Long-term vendors Jim and Jan Smith, Townview, Urbenville, are also back also in the thick of the action with 200 exceptional quality EU accredited Hereford weaner steers.

Peterson Partnership, Old Koreelah, will also be offering 90 EU accredited Hereford weaner steers.



In addition to the top quality Hereford cattle, plenty of Angus, Angus-cross and Murray Grey weaners will be up for grabs.

Notable drafts include 70 Angus steers from Gordon and Margaret Quinn, Murwillumbah, and 50 Angus steers and 50 heifers from Stuart and Chantel Kennedy, Cudgeon.

In addition to the top quality Hereford cattle, plenty of Angus, Angus-cross and Murray Grey weaners will be up for grabs, including top lines of Angus from Gordon and Margaret Quinn (pictured), Murwillumbah.

George and Fuhrmann auctioneer Darren Perkins said about 1300 of the 1800 head of quality weaners on offer would be EU accredited.



"The quality of the 2022 yarding is again set to represent the usual high standard of calves bred in the Northern Rivers," Mr Perkins said.



"A lot of effort goes into getting these calves ready for sale day, and buyers can certainly have plenty confidence in how these cattle will perform in the paddock or feedlot.

"Our vendors are continuing to select the best genetics available they can find for commercial operations and that shows through in the calves presented at Casino.



"There is no doubting these calves are bred to perform."



Day One sale sponsors include Herefords Australia and Medlyn Angus.

The annual Day Two Euro-focused sale with many excellent lines of Charolais-infused calves will be held on March 24, while the Day Three Bos indicus-focused sale dominated by feature lines of Santa and Santa-cross cattle will be held on March 25.

MORE READING: 'Beef machine: 1200 head breeder country plus irrigation options'.

MORE READING: 'Remote monitoring gear booms on cattle stations'.

MORE READING: ''Make it count': red meat leaders on vegan food inquiry'.

MORE READING: 'Queensland, New South Wales floods close beef processing plants'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.