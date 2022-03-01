QATC Emerald & Longreach Horse sale attracts strong interest Australia wide

STRONG interest from interstate buyers helped the QATC Emerald & Longreach Horse auction achieve 100 per clearance and a top price of $46,000 for a ridden mare over the weekend.



Forty-one horses from the former Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges, backed by proven pedigrees and performance records, were sold A/C of the Queensland Government.



Following an intensive national advertising and marketing campaign, over 1000 people registered their interest for the sale, and the auction received bids from all states and the Northern Territory.



Following an intense bidding war, a 14-year-old ridden mare named AACC Allison attracted the top price and sold to a Queensland buyer for $46,600.



The chestnut mare is the daughter of Pechey Stud Tradition - LH and out of Willacora Alice - HSH.

A great minded allrounder, Allison has placed in juvenile challenges and drafts, with her Dam winning many challenges and the ladies draft at Richmond.



Sale breakdown

Majority of the 41 horses sold throughout Queensland, New South Wales and Northern Territory.

A further run down of the sale catalogue, ridden mares, aged 7-11 years, averaged $20,000.



A nine-year-old Bay mare called El Pascol Fashion sold for a second top price of $35,300.



She is the daughter of draft and challenge winners, Oak Rush - MB, and El Pascol Anastasia.



Ridden at an intermediate level, Fashion has won three juvenile challenges and three juvenile drafts.



Fashion is an athletic mare with a bit of size about her, beautiful temperament and great to handle on the ground and under saddle.

Ridden mares, aged 12-19 years, average $16,000, with AACC Allison attracting the top price of $46,600.



Unbroken fillies averaged $10,000, with College Octave attracting the top price of $17,000.



The four-year-old is daughter of Eskdale Red Acres - MBP and El Pascol Tanya.



Her father Red Acres has won ASH futurities, competed in the NCHA futurity, won two cut outs and placed in open and novice drafts from limited showings.



Tanya won and placed in maiden, open and ladies drafts, she also placed in many challenges including Horse of the North Open Challenge.

Males ridden geldings, aged eight-18 years, sold to average $11,000, with El Pascol Yella Jacket attracting the top price of $13,100.



The eight-year-old gelding is the son of Acres Destiny - IS MBP and Calico.



El Pascol was used mainly by inexperienced learners for mustering and riding instruction.

Unbroken geldings averaged $6,700, with College Orlando selling for a top of $9,000.



The three-year-old is the son of Eskdale West Red Acres - MBP and El Pascol Conchita.

Eskdale West Red Acres won ASH futurities, competed in the NCHA futurity, won two cut outs and placed in open and novice drafts from limited showings.



Enormous interest in horses

Livestock agent Chris Tomkins, Tomkins Valuers Auctioneers and Agents, said the sale received enormous interest, with thousands of inquiries brought in across Australia.



"People know that the college had a good breeding program," Mr Tomkins said.

"When the colleges were open, they were breeding these horses for close to 50 years and obviously their breeding programs got better as it progressed.

"We expected the huge interest in the top end mares that sold well. Some of these mares were well bred, and that gene pool has been there with that college for over 50 years, so there were a lot of genetics up for grabs.



"We had over 1000 people register to bid in the auction and we had a phenomenal amount of traffic online, from all the states in Australia."

Mr Tomkins said close to 200 people attended the sale inspection last Saturday at the former Emerald QATC college to inspect the horses.

"We received inquiries from property owners looking for college horses, station horses and people looking for horses for themselves and competition horses," he said.

"I spent a lot of time just FaceTiming people and doing internet crossovers for interstate buyers.

"As the price got higher, interstate buyers had to factor in transport costs, etc. We did receive an inquiry from Tasmania, South Australia, and Victoria, and they were strong in the bidding initially, but lost to higher bids in the end.



"We launched an extensive marketing campaign across Australia and we've achieved great results."



Agents: Tomkins Valuers Auctioneers and Agents

