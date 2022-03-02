Dalby breeder sale tops at $4050/unit

GLM livestock agent Connor Veraart with vendor Marty Frame, Bracket M Rural, Cecil Plains. Photo Emily Nixon.

Santa Gertrudis cows and calves topped at $4050 at Gilliland Livestock Marketing inaugural feature breeder sale held at the Dalby Saleyards last Friday.



The sale showcasing some of Queensland's feature females went ahead against a backdrop of inclement weather that did restrict a percentage of the cattle making it to the saleyards.



Gililand Livestock Marketing yarded 620 females consisting of cows and calves, pregnancy tested in-calf heifers and cows and unjoined heifers.

Buyers were present in the saleyards as well as online, with the sale being interfaced with AuctionsPlus.



This created great competition and saw cattle return to local graziers as well as travelling into areas in the Burnett and into the Scenic Rim.

Sale highlights included Marty Frame, Bracket M Rural, Cecil Plains, who topped the sale with nine Santa Gertrudis cross heifers and calves that sold for $4050/unit.



Bracket M also sold a run of aged Angus cows and calves to average $3900/unit.



Droughtmaster cows and calves account R and KM Werth, of Irvingdale, sold for $4000/unit.



JR and AM Kennedy, of Kaimkillenbun, sold Brahman cross cows and calves for $3900/unit.

7W Grazing offered a run of 48 Droughtmaster heifers with calves at foot that topped at $3900/unit to average $3794/unit. 7W grazing also offered 55 grey Brahman heifers and calves selling for $3750/unit to average $3693/unit.

Jalbirri Pty Ltd, of Bongeen, sold 10 Droughtmaster heifers and calves for $3650/unit.



BJ and CG Kennedy, of Kaimkillenbun, sold Charolais cows and calves which topped at $3425 /unit and yearling Brahman cross heifers at $2250/hd.



Chris and Felicity Bartlett, of Irvingdale, sold eight PTIC Angus cross heifers for $2725/head.



SL Nixon, of Bell, sold 31 unjoined Droughtmaster heifers at topped at $1700/head and averaged $1530/head.



Selling agent Brendan Gililand said the sale was a great success and certainly showcased some of Queensland's feature breeding genetics.

