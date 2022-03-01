Prices hold firm as numbers dwindle

Prices remained firm despite numbers halving at this week's Roma Store Sale, as restocking demand peaks.

A yarding of 2076 head were sold at prices similar to previous weeks, with lightweight weaner cattle in limited supply.

Nutrien agent Rod Turner said the smaller yarding was on account of the limited number of cattle on offer.

"The smaller yarding was to do with the supply of cattle, they're getting harder and harder to find every week as there is a shortage in cattle numbers" he said.



"There was a mixed quality yarding and the market was very firm on last week.



"All of the restocker and backgrounder buyers were bidding very strongly for cattle and the feedlots were definitely chasing heavy feeder and domestic feeder cattle."

Mr Turner also said that some producers chose not to sell due to concerns over flood-related issues affecting processors in the south east.



"A few people didn't yard their cows because there was some concern that Dinmore and Teys Beenleigh would be out of operation today, but they were all there and while they didn't operate as strongly, they were still there in the market," Mr Turner said.

"Hopefully next week things will improve in the east and everyone will get back to full bore again, with feedlotting and processor cattle."



According to Mr Turner, most of the cattle were drawn from local areas, as well as areas further west, such as Blackall and Charleville.

Nutrien Agent Rod Turner with a pen of his own cattle, including some that he sold for his grandchildren. Photo: Clare Adcock

In the breakdown from MLA; light weight weaner steers averaged 808c/kg and topped at 820c/kg, while yearling steers under 280kg hit 812.2c/kg to average 760c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers under 330kg averaged 730c/kg and topped at 778.2c/kg, while steers under 400kg made 710.2c/kg and averaged 668c/kg. Heavy weight feeder steers sold to a top of 600.2c/kg and averaged 570c/kg.

Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg reached a top of 760.2c/kg to average 663c/kg, while those in the 220kg to 280kg range reached 730c/kg and averaged 673c/kg. Medium weight heifers under 330kg made 670.2c/kg to average 629c/kg, while heifers under 400kg averaged 556c/kg and reached a top of 562.2c/kg.

Heavy weight grown steers made 456.2/kg, averaging 453c/kg.



Prices were firm across the smaller yarding. Photo: Clare Adcock

One of the vendors at today's sale was Peter Brennan, For Far Mitchell, who sold 90 steers, averaging 385.8kg.

The Charbray, Brahman and Brahman cross steers averaged 563.9c/kg and $2175.56 per head.

Mr Brennan runs Brahman breeders with his wife Maree on their property 180 kilometres north of Mitchell.

Describing the area as "rough country," Mr Brennan said that the Brahman cattle do well in the area, particularly when kept on for a longer period, putting on more weight.

Mr Brennan said the family rarely buy cattle, generally sticking to breeding, but recently purchased some cattle from Charters Towers to build their numbers up during the good season.



The family handled the drought well, with Mr Brennan saying it came down to location rather than management practices, as the Brennan's property leads into the Mount Moffat area which accumulates decent yearly rainfall.

Mr Brennan's daughter Jacinta also had cattle for sale today, as did his son Damien, who is currently attending college in the United States and riding saddle broncs on the professional rodeo circuit.

"The season is going really well, it's an unbelievable season and the prices have been really good." Mr Brennan said.



"We haven't had too much rain, but it's been good enough that the grass is still going really well.



"The cattle today weighed better than I thought, so I was really happy with them and I think the kids will be happy with theirs too."



Also read: Droughtmaster cows and calves make $4550 at Coolabunia



Also read: Droughtmaster cows and calves sell to $4200 at Monto



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

