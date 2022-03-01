Weaner steers sell for 842c

Queensland cattle numbers held firm to total 6829 head offered online last week.

NSM cows and calves averaged $3405/hd, back $545/hd. Droughtmaster cows from Clermont aged two to four years weighing 503kg liveweight with CAF returned $4060/hd and will travel to Emerald.

PTIC heifers averaged $3015/hd, back $104/hd. A line of 50 15 to 18-month Angus PTIC heifers from Cecil Plains weighing 447kg liveweight returned $3700/hd and will travel to Tara.

Through the lighter 200-280kg young steer lines, prices eased back $60 to average $1801/hd, with a 74 per cent clearance rate for the 1829 head offered. A line of 114 eight to 10-month-old Brahman/Droughtmaster steers from Mitchell weighing 209kg liveweight, returned $1755/hd, or 842c liveweight.

Heifers weighing 200-280kg averaged $55, at $1838/hd. A line of 131 weaned heifers from Camboon aged eight to 15 months returned $1620/hd, or 641c. Consisting of Droughtmaster, Charbray, Santa Gertrudis and Brangus breeds, the heifers averaged 253kg liveweight.

SHEEP

Queensland sheep numbers registered a large spike in numbers last week - increasing by 16,000 head to total 27,652 head listed.

Merino wether lambs averaged $136/hd, up $4. Two lines of wether lambs from Tambo totalling 1460 head which weigh 35kg liveweight returned $153/hd.

Station mated shedding breed ewes had 5674 head listed, with the category rising $106 to average $361/hd. A line consisting of 850 SM Dorper ewes from Morvern aged 12 to 13 months, averaging 36.7kg returned $225/hd and will travel to Victoria.

NSM Merino ewe numbers rose by 86pc to total 18,418 head. Increased supplies for the category failed to dampen prices, averaging $199/hd, up $17, while clearance rates reached 68pc. A large run consisting of 990 head of Poll Merino NSM ewes from Bollon returned $178/hd, with the six-year-old ewes weighing 61kg.