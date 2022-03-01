Weaner steers sell for 842c

Sales
There were 6829 cattle and 27,652 sheep from Qld offered online last week.

Queensland cattle numbers held firm to total 6829 head offered online last week.

NSM cows and calves averaged $3405/hd, back $545/hd. Droughtmaster cows from Clermont aged two to four years weighing 503kg liveweight with CAF returned $4060/hd and will travel to Emerald.

PTIC heifers averaged $3015/hd, back $104/hd. A line of 50 15 to 18-month Angus PTIC heifers from Cecil Plains weighing 447kg liveweight returned $3700/hd and will travel to Tara.

Through the lighter 200-280kg young steer lines, prices eased back $60 to average $1801/hd, with a 74 per cent clearance rate for the 1829 head offered. A line of 114 eight to 10-month-old Brahman/Droughtmaster steers from Mitchell weighing 209kg liveweight, returned $1755/hd, or 842c liveweight.

Heifers weighing 200-280kg averaged $55, at $1838/hd. A line of 131 weaned heifers from Camboon aged eight to 15 months returned $1620/hd, or 641c. Consisting of Droughtmaster, Charbray, Santa Gertrudis and Brangus breeds, the heifers averaged 253kg liveweight.

SHEEP

Queensland sheep numbers registered a large spike in numbers last week - increasing by 16,000 head to total 27,652 head listed.

Merino wether lambs averaged $136/hd, up $4. Two lines of wether lambs from Tambo totalling 1460 head which weigh 35kg liveweight returned $153/hd.

Station mated shedding breed ewes had 5674 head listed, with the category rising $106 to average $361/hd. A line consisting of 850 SM Dorper ewes from Morvern aged 12 to 13 months, averaging 36.7kg returned $225/hd and will travel to Victoria.

NSM Merino ewe numbers rose by 86pc to total 18,418 head. Increased supplies for the category failed to dampen prices, averaging $199/hd, up $17, while clearance rates reached 68pc. A large run consisting of 990 head of Poll Merino NSM ewes from Bollon returned $178/hd, with the six-year-old ewes weighing 61kg.

